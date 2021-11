Since her 2014 self-titled, every new St. Vincent album has come with the introduction of a new persona — the silver-haired “near-future cult leader” of St. Vincent, the leather-clad “dominatrix at the mental institution” of MASSEDUCTION, the sleazy-yet-glamorous blonde-wigged scenester of Daddy’s Home — and with each new persona has come a new live show. To many fans and critics, her recent album Daddy’s Home was a bit of a misfire, a too-mannered facsimile of the spontaneity of classic funk and soul grafted onto songs that sometimes weren’t quite there. Annie Clark is a consummate performer — for better or for worse, she commits to the bit — so if you’re not willing to entertain the notion of her latest reinvention, the Daddy’s Home tour likely won’t convert you. But if you can indulge her and buy into her Candy Darling cosplay, even just a little bit, there’s plenty of fun to be had in seeing her theatrical vision of 1970s New York come to life onstage.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO