Economy

Embracing continuous innovation: How Microsoft is helping customers overcome challenges to transform business and industries

Lumia UK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs countries have begun to ease travel restrictions, I’ve had increasing opportunities to meet customers face to face. During my visits, customers shared how they are bringing to life digital optimism to overcome business challenges, especially during the pandemic. Customers are increasingly capitalizing on the value of the Microsoft Cloud to...

blogs.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Lumia UK

Partner opportunities with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Introducing the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services offering. I am thrilled to be sharing more about the partner opportunities available with the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, generally available on Nov 1. This industry-specific cloud introduces new capabilities that add to our existing public cloud offerings and in combination truly unlock the power and value of the Microsoft Cloud to help innovate for responsible and sustainable growth. Our industry cloud has a foundation of privacy, security, and regulatory compliance across Microsoft and our partner ecosystem, and it is built on an industry data model that enables interoperability and innovation.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Practice Innovations: Maintaining effective business continuity plans

Law firms have developed good continuity plans over the past year, but as client needs and technology continue to evolve, these plans may need updating. Law firms and their business clients have been forced to develop continuity plans over the past year — and have achieved noteworthy success with them. However, law firms, businesses, and the technology they use are constantly evolving. How should law firms and other organizations go about ensuring that their continuity plans remain fully supportive, both now and in the future?
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

WTFL provides free access to its Dealflow tool to innovators from the Indian Subcontinent to overcome challenges in travel, tourism, hospitality industry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): The World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) with the support of IHCL and the Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE) have joined forces to identify and accelerate the most promising start-ups and ideas from the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Indian Subcontinent and empower them to build innovative business models that matter and help with the recovery of the industry.
TRAVEL
Lumia UK

What’s New in Microsoft Teams | October 2021

Welcome to What’s New in Teams for October, which showcases all the updates we have made available in the past month. Earlier, we also announced new Teams experience on Windows 11, which allows Teams personal account users quickly start a video call or chat with friends and family. Let’s jump...
SOFTWARE
gisuser.com

Trimble and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Transformation Across Industries

Initial Focus—Companies to Develop an Industry Cloud to Enable Construction Organizations to Harness the Value of Digital Construction Data Across the Project Lifecycle from Design, Build and Operate. SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021—Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Microsoft announced today a strategic partnership to advance technology adoption and accelerate the digital...
INDUSTRY
Lumia UK

America faces a cybersecurity skills crisis: Microsoft launches national campaign to help community colleges expand the cybersecurity workforce

The last year has brought unrelenting headlines about cybersecurity attacks. Foreign governments have tampered with the software supply chain, targeted on-premise servers, and hacked into sensitive government files. Criminal ransomware groups have attacked schools, penetrated hospitals and shut down a critical national pipeline. As we documented in the recent Microsoft Digital Defense Report, these attacks are growing and becoming more sophisticated. We’ve entered a new international era that falls short of war but with constant foreign cybersecurity attacks that threaten not only our businesses, but our students, healthcare and daily lives.
EDUCATION
Lumia UK

Microsoft finds new macOS vulnerability, Shrootless, that could bypass System Integrity Protection

Microsoft has discovered a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to bypass System Integrity Protection (SIP) in macOS and perform arbitrary operations on a device. We also found a similar technique that could allow an attacker to elevate their privileges to root an affected device. We shared these findings with Apple through Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure (CVD) via Microsoft Security Vulnerability Research (MSVR). A fix for this vulnerability, now identified as CVE-2021-30892, was included in the security updates released by Apple on October 26, 2021.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Advancing a net zero future: Ahead of COP26, new carbon accounting tools available with the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, now in public preview

Today, we are announcing the availability of the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability public preview. It is an important moment. The work to reduce carbon emissions has become a global priority that requires focused and urgent action by all of us individually and collectively. We believe this new offering can make an important contribution to this effort, helping customers move toward more sustainable operations.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Supporting our customers on the path to net zero: The Microsoft cloud and decarbonization

Demand for data and digital services is expected to continue its exponential growth over the coming years, with global internet traffic projected to double by 2022[i]. The Microsoft cloud is the trusted cloud for everyday digital experiences at work and at home – from critical applications for life and safety services, education institutions and governments to advancing scientific research surrounding the world’s most pressing challenges – like climate change. Underpinning the cloud are physical datacenters, networking and fiber connected to the world’s energy grids. Customers already benefit from the cloud’s ability to provide massive efficiency that reduces the collective carbon footprint required to support the world’s compute needs. Even so, the increasing demand for cloud leads to increasing demand for datacenters, which require power, land and water to operate. We – and the cloud industry – face an important challenge as a result: scaling our computing power to progress digital economies, research and inclusive economic opportunities – while also helping to preserve the only planet we have.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

New insights on cybersecurity in the age of hybrid work

As we approach the last week of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I think about what is top of mind for myself and my peers in security. The past year has continued the 2020s major shift in the way organizations operate. Recent data shows that 81 percent of enterprise organizations have begun the move toward a hybrid workplace, with 31 percent of those surveyed already fully adopted. As the public and private sectors continue to enable hybrid work, the attack surface for cyber threats has expanded, and threat actors have been quick to exploit any vulnerabilities. In response, organizations have enforced various security controls to revamp their security postures. For example, the number of Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Conditional Access policies deployed has more than doubled over the last year.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Lumen and Cisco Expand Their Partnership to Help Businesses Embrace the Future of Work

For the past 18 months, companies have been heavily investing in the unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) tools that are necessary for remote work. Now, as remote and hybrid work environments become ubiquitous and technology continues to advance, many of these same companies are looking for new ways to provide reliable, fast, and secure collaboration solutions that maximize their existing UC&C investments.
BUSINESS
MIT Technology Review

How tackling tech’s diversity challenges can spur innovation

Nicki Washington could be mistaken for a social scientist. Washington has long argued that computer scientists like her should better understand how their own identities affect their work. She joined Duke University in June 2020 and launched a groundbreaking course that analyzes how race, gender, and class influence the way technologies get developed.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Lumia UK

Microsoft Cloud strength drives first quarter results

REDMOND, Wash. — October 26, 2021 — Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:. Revenue was $45.3 billion and increased 22%. Operating income was $20.2 billion and increased 27%. Net income was $20.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Lumia UK

Microsoft powers transformation at NVIDIA GTC Fall—GPU technology conference

Customers around the world rely on Microsoft Azure to drive innovations related to our environment, public health, energy sustainability, weather modeling, economic growth, and more. Finding solutions to these important challenges requires huge amounts of focused computing power. Customers are increasingly finding the best way to access such high-performance computing (HPC) through the agility, scale, security, and leading-edge performance of Azure’s purpose-built HPC and AI cloud services.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

REDMOND, Wash. — Oct. 26, 2021 — Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2022 first-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2022-Q1/press-release-webcast. As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Lumia UK

AzureFunBytes Episode 60 – DevOps Solutions on @Azure with @TheAprilEdwards

AzureFunBytes is a weekly opportunity to learn more about the fundamentals and foundations that make up Azure. It’s a chance for me to understand more about what people across the Azure organization do and how they do it. Every week we get together at 11 AM Pacific on Microsoft LearnTV and learn more about Azure.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Accelerating healthcare AI innovation with Zero Trust technology

From research to diagnosis to treatment, AI has the potential to improve outcomes for some treatments by 30 to 40 percent and reduce costs by up to 50 percent. Although healthcare algorithms are predicted to represent a $42.5B market by 2026, less than 35 algorithms have been approved by the FDA, and only two of those are classified as truly novel.1 Obtaining the large data sets necessary for generalizability, transparency, and reducing bias has historically been difficult and time-consuming, due in large part to regulatory restrictions enacted to protect patient data privacy. That’s why the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) collaborated with Microsoft, Fortanix, and Intel to create BeeKeeperAI. It enables secure collaboration between algorithm owners and data stewards (for example, healthy systems, etc.) in a Zero Trust environment (enabled by Azure Confidential Computing), protecting the algorithm intellectual property (IP) and the data in ways that eliminate the need to de-identify or anonymize Protected Health Information (PHI)—because the data is never visible or exposed.
HEALTH
howtogeek.com

How to Create and Customize a Funnel Chart in Microsoft Excel

With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage. Read more...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Azure Cost Management and Billing updates – October 2021

Whether you're a new student, a thriving startup, or the largest enterprise, you have financial constraints, and you need to know what you're spending, where, and how to plan for the future. Nobody wants a surprise when it comes to the bill, and this is where Azure Cost Management and Billing comes in.
TECHNOLOGY

