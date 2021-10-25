CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Midlake – “Meanwhile…”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidlake’s last album, Antiphon, was released in 2013, and it saw guitarist Eric Pulido stepping up into a new role as lead singer after the departure of the band’s first singer. The members of the band have had some excursions since then, but went on hiatus and haven’t...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Midlake Return With First New Music In Eight Years

Midlake have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Meanwhile...". The track is the first taste of the band's first new studio album in eight years. The group's forthcoming album, entitled "For The Sake Of Bethel Woods", will be released on March 18th, 2022 and is the follow up to their 2013 studio effort, "Antiphon".
MUSIC
Spin

Midlake Announce For The Sake of Bethel Woods, Release ‘Meanwhile…’

Midlake announced their fifth studio album For The Sake of Bethel Woods, and released its first single “Meanwhile…”. For The Sake of Bethel Woods is out March 18, 2022, and is available for pre-order now. The record is inspired by band member Jesse Chandler’s home of Woodstock, New York, where his father moved after attending the legendary Woodstock festival.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midlake#Antiphon#Woodstock#Ato
Stereogum

Metronomy – “It’s Good To Be Back”

Metronomy, the dance-rock collective led by Joe Mount, are coming back at the beginning of next year with the new album Small World. And according to the title of its lead single, out today, it’s good to be back. “Part of me was thinking, ‘what is the lamest platitude people are going to be saying coming out of the past two years?’, but at the same time, I was thinking how it will be true and how it might feel doing things again,” Mount explains.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Beach Bunny – “Oxygen”

Over the past couple of years, the young Chicago band Beach Bunny has blown the fuck up, bringing their fuzzed-out and wistful indie pop hooks to vast numbers of kids who weren’t born when bands like Bettie Serveert and Letters To Cleo were pioneering this kind of sugar-rush alt-rock. A bunch of Beach Bunny’s songs have become viral hits, and some of those hits, like the singles “Prom Queen” and “Cloud 9,” have gone gold. Thus far this year, Beach Bunny have released their Blame Game EP and teamed up with Tegan And Sara for a new version of “Cloud 9.” Just last week, Beach Bunny released their remix of Marina’s “I Love You But I Love Me More.” And today, the band has dropped a new single.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Gulfer – “End Of The World”

The Montreal band Gulfer bring an intricate and melodic take on emo, and they’ve been jamming out some powerful new songs lately: “Look” on a split with Charmer, “Neighbors” as a one-off. Today, Gulfer have dropped a new song that builds from a nerve-jangled beginning to a fiery conclusion. “End...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Wolf Alice – “Bobby” (Alex G Cover)

Wolf Alice have released a deluxe edition of their new album Blue Weekend. In addition to the 11 songs from the original tracklist, Blue Weekend (Tour Deluxe) includes five live recordings known as the Pool Sessions. Four of them are Wolf Alice songs, but there’s also a cover of “Bobby,” a melancholy, country-tinged selection from Alex G’s Rocket record. That’s an interesting combination of artist and song! Check out (Sandy) Wolf Alice below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – “Magnificent Hurt”

Elvis Costello doesn’t like to sit still for long. Less than a year ago, Costello released Hey Clockface, an album that he recorded with jazz musicians in Helsinki. Just last month, Costello released Spanish Model, a Spanish-language reimagining of his classic This Year’s Model. And now, Costello has announced the impending release of a really out-there project — a rock ‘n’ roll album.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Jake Xerxes Fussell – “Love Farewell”

Folk singer and guitarist Jake Xerxes Fussell has announced the new album Good And Green Again, his first to include original compositions. Produced by James Elkington, the LP features Casey Toll on upright bass, Libby Rodenbough on strings, Nathan Golub on pedal steel, Joe Westerlund on drums, Joseph Decosimo on fiddle, and Anna Jacobson on brass; Bonnie “Prince” Billy also contributes additional vocals. Listen to gorgeously wistful lead single “Love Farewell” below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

ME REX – “Never Graduate”

Keeping the dinosaur theme going, South London’s ME REX are following up last year’s double EP Triceratops/Stegosaurus and this year’s ambitious debut album Megabear, made up of 52 short songs that can be played in any order, with a new EP called Pterodactyl. An updated full-band version of their 2018 EP of the same name, which was recorded back when ME REX was a solo project consisting solely of singer-songwriter Myles McCabe, Pterodactyl will be released early next year by the esteemed UK label Big Scary Monsters.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Potty Mouth Break Up

Potty Mouth are breaking up. The Band To Watch alums announced today that they were calling it quits after a decade together, though not before releasing one final EP, 1% Happier, next month. “Since starting in 2011 we’ve been so blessed to do as much as we have, you seriously have no idea how grateful we are for all the amazing shows and opportunities that brought us to you,” they wrote in a statement. “I can’t thank you all enough for supporting us these last 10 years, it’s been a wild fucking ride.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Japanese Breakfast – “Say It Ain’t So” (Weezer Cover)

Following Patti Smith and Faye Webster, Japanese Breakfast is the latest artist to record a Live At Electric Lady EP for Spotify. The EP, featuring accompaniment from the Quartet 121 string section, includes newly recorded live versions Jubilee tracks, songs from Michelle Zauner’s side project BUMPER and previous band Little Big League, and a cover of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So,” which was originally recorded at Electric Lady.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour

When the Fugees announced they’d be reuniting for a global tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1996 blockbuster The Score, it seemed too good to be true. And maybe it was! The legendary rap group — Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel — has just announced that they’re postponing the tour until early 2022.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Spoon – “The Hardest Cut”

Spoon! SPOOOOOOOOON! One of the most consistently excellent bands in indie rock history will release their 10th full-length studio album in February. It’s called Lucifer On The Sofa, and it’s billed as the first LP they’ve recorded in their home state of Texas in over a decade. Spoon co-produced Lucifer On The Sofa with Adele/Queens Of The Stone Age collaborator Mark Rankin, with contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. Per Britt Daniel, it’s “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Wild Pink – “Brothers” (Pillow Queens Cover)

The Dublin-based Band To Watch Pillow Queens released their debut album In Waiting a little over a year ago. The last year and a half being what it was, the group got a lot of buzz but couldn’t quite capitalize on it. Now, they’ve announced their largest tour to date, and they’re marking the occasion with a special covers EP.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Backxwash – “Rosemary’s Revenge”

Earlier this year, Backxwash released a great new album, I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses, which we named our Album Of The Week. She has decided to celebrate Halloween with a creepy new song called “Rosemary’s Revenge,” filled with scissoring guitars and howls. “I have been really interested in the story of this Zambian forklore story about Rosemary so I decided to write her a soundtrack,” Backxwash explained in a tweet. “This is probably the most nu metal I have ever sounded lol.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

U2 Join TikTok With A New Song

U2 are now on TikTok. They launched an account on the social media app to announce the upcoming release of a new track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” on November 3. That song will appear in the animated film Sing 2, which features Bono in a voice role as a reclusive former rock star/lion named Clay Calloway.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy