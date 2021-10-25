Midlake – “Meanwhile…”

Over the past couple of years, the young Chicago band Beach Bunny has blown the fuck up, bringing their fuzzed-out and wistful indie pop hooks to vast numbers of kids who weren’t born when bands like Bettie Serveert and Letters To Cleo were pioneering this kind of sugar-rush alt-rock. A bunch of Beach Bunny’s songs have become viral hits, and some of those hits, like the singles “Prom Queen” and “Cloud 9,” have gone gold. Thus far this year, Beach Bunny have released their Blame Game EP and teamed up with Tegan And Sara for a new version of “Cloud 9.” Just last week, Beach Bunny released their remix of Marina’s “I Love You But I Love Me More.” And today, the band has dropped a new single.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO