Internet

Ex-Facebook employee speaks out about the spread of false information

ksjd.org
 8 days ago

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Yael Eisenstat,...

www.ksjd.org

Vice

Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
ksjd.org

Facebook's rebranding as Meta has unintended financial consequences

Good morning. I'm Noel King, with a story of unintended consequences. Facebook, of course, has rebranded as Meta. A Canadian materials company, also called Meta, got very lucky when investors then bought shares of its stock. CNBC reports the Canadian company's shares surged nearly 25%. The CEO of that company even tweeted welcome to the Metaverse to Mark Zuckerberg.
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
CBS News

Facebook bets big on the Metaverse. What is it?

The future of the internet is going to be virtual and "Meta," the company known to the public as Facebook says, believing that 1 billion people will be working and playing in the immersive, three-dimensional world referred to as the "Metaverse" by the end of the decade. "We believe the...
Cheddar News

The Verge: Facebook Planning to Rebrand With New Name

Facebook as a company may soon operate under a new name. The change, reported in The Verge, at the social media giant would reflect the company's and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new focus on building the metaverse. The report's author, senior reporter for The Verge Alex Heath joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ksjd.org

Scammers are stealing identities with fake job ads

A hundred thousand dollars a year to work 35 hours a week, picking up travelers as an airport shuttle driver. That sounds pretty good, right? Maybe too good to be true? Well, that's because it is. But, you know, it is a real posting that has become ubiquitous on sites like LinkedIn and Facebook, luring would-be workers during one of the biggest upheavals in the labor market in recent history. And while this posting will not lead to a job, it will likely lead to identity theft. And it's only one of many sham job ads that have been popping up lately. Cezary Podkul is a reporter with ProPublica, and he recently did a deep dive into these fake ads. He joins us now.
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
cbslocal.com

Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And They Won't Remove Post

Many problems have plagued Facebook for years – and those problems are still claiming victims in Chicago. Among those problems are scam artists, who impersonate people to con money out of those people’s family and friends. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked to an Ashburn neighborhood woman who had a warning Monday night.
