Ex-Facebook employee speaks out about the spread of false information

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
Facebook has announced third quarter earnings of $9billion despite a series of blistering allegations from former employee turned whisleblower Frances Haugen. The company's net income for the three months ending on September 31 was up from $7.8billion for the same period in 2020. A backlash against the technology firm has...
OK. Facebook has a new name. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that the company is rebranding itself as Meta. It'll be built on a futuristic, immersive social experience known as the metaverse. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK ZUCKERBERG: Today we're seen as a social media company, but in our DNA,...
Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus.
Good morning. I'm Noel King, with a story of unintended consequences. Facebook, of course, has rebranded as Meta. A Canadian materials company, also called Meta, got very lucky when investors then bought shares of its stock. CNBC reports the Canadian company's shares surged nearly 25%. The CEO of that company even tweeted welcome to the Metaverse to Mark Zuckerberg.
A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
The future of the internet is going to be virtual and "Meta," the company known to the public as Facebook says, believing that 1 billion people will be working and playing in the immersive, three-dimensional world referred to as the "Metaverse" by the end of the decade. "We believe the...
Facebook as a company may soon operate under a new name. The change, reported in The Verge, at the social media giant would reflect the company's and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new focus on building the metaverse. The report's author, senior reporter for The Verge Alex Heath joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
The weeks-long fight inside Netflix comes to a head today, when employees at the company are expected to walk out, demanding the company better support its trans and non-binary employees. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos didn't respond to the walkout directly in a newly published Wall Street Journal interview, but said,...
A hundred thousand dollars a year to work 35 hours a week, picking up travelers as an airport shuttle driver. That sounds pretty good, right? Maybe too good to be true? Well, that's because it is. But, you know, it is a real posting that has become ubiquitous on sites like LinkedIn and Facebook, luring would-be workers during one of the biggest upheavals in the labor market in recent history. And while this posting will not lead to a job, it will likely lead to identity theft. And it's only one of many sham job ads that have been popping up lately. Cezary Podkul is a reporter with ProPublica, and he recently did a deep dive into these fake ads. He joins us now.
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have been sued by two ex-household staffers over allegations of racist and homophobic abuse by the family’s former head of security. Business Insider reports the lawsuit was filed by Mia King, a Black woman who served as Zuckerberg and Chan’s former security operations...
Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
Many problems have plagued Facebook for years – and those problems are still claiming victims in Chicago. Among those problems are scam artists, who impersonate people to con money out of those people’s family and friends. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked to an Ashburn neighborhood woman who had a warning Monday night.
Comments / 0