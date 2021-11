(Undated) — The application period for the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) begins on Monday. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Donald Tormey, says the program provides a payment to help you with part of your heating bills. He says it is not a free ride and you are encouraged to pay something toward your utility bill in addition to any LIHEAP assistance you receive. Tormey says if you are behind on your bill, you should always reach out to the utility company first and talk about those options. He says you can sign up for LIHEAP anywhere in Iowa through your local community action agency.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO