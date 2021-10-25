Atlantic Parks and Recreation to close bathrooms in all parks by the end of the week

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department will begin closing the bathrooms today in all of the parks.

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department’s intentions were to keep the bathrooms open as long as possible, but with the current string of vandalism to the facilities and projected colder temperatures on the horizon they are beginning to winterize all of the bathrooms.

By the end of the week all restrooms in Sunnyside, City Park, and the bathhouse at Schildberg will be closed for the season.