UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- From the day he started playing basketball, Penn State newcomer Jaheam Cornwall has strived to be the best player he could be. "Growing up in New York, I started playing on the playground after classes. Everyone would run to the basketball courts right after school to play pickup games," he said. "For me, it was wanting to play with my older brother and his friends. Once I learned the basics of the sport like how to shoot and dribble, I grew as a player from there."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO