St. Louis County councilman calls out Sam Page seen without mask at Blues game

St. Louis (KMOX) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is facing backlash after he was photographed not wearing a mask at the St. Louis Blues game Saturday night.

County Councilman Tim Fitch tweeted a photo of Page and three other people not wearing a mask "in the owner's box."

Fitch noted that face coverings must be worn by all fans over the age of five at the Enterprise Center and that the City of St. Louis indoor mask mandate is in effect.

A spokesman for Page told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the executive wore a mask when entering and leaving arena and any time he wasn't eating or drinking.

"They don't like being called a hypocrite," Fitch told our partner station 97.1 FM Talk. "That's what they are. They're pushing these mandates. Every chance that they get they violate them, and that's exactly what Sam Page was doing at the opener."

