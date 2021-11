The British rock band Be-Bop Deluxe may not have maintained the same level of attention over the years as some of their ’70s peers, but the band’s reissues have provided new opportunities for consideration. This 16-disc super-deluxe edition of their 1977 live album Live! In the Air Age provides a lavishly thorough revisiting of their spring ’77 UK tour (following the template shaped for King Crimson’s excellent box sets) that should satisfy longtime fans who remember them fondly as well as new ears that might be more than moderately curious. There’s also a three-CD edition for those seeking something less immersive.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO