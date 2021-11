Itasca village board members face an ultimate test of leadership Tuesday. We hope they prove up to the challenge. At issue is a 240-bed treatment facility fcor people experiencing addiction to drugs or alcohol first proposed in June 2019 by The Haymarket Center. Any such proposal naturally stirs public interest and concern. Village officials have spent the past two years seeking answers from the agency and listening to local citizens. As with so many such controversies, their decision Tuesday comes down to whether they will respond to fear and speculation or will step up to lead the community both to accept a program everyone agrees is needed in DuPage County and to ensure it is operated responsibly and safely.

ITASCA, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO