The Indiana Pacers were one of the most underwhelming teams last season. Their season was filled with injuries and disappointment. Indiana has a chance to win an NBA championship. The talent is there on the roster. The biggest concern with them is if they can stay healthy and if they can play to the best of their ability. Their roster consists of a team that can win the Eastern Conference. Their starting five could be Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner. A starting five that could win 45 games in the NBA.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO