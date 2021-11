STOCKTON (CBS13) — A severed bear head was found in a tree at Louis Park in Stockton last week. “I took a picture of it, too. I wasn’t for sure what it was,” said Gabriel Garcia who saw the bear head. He says he spotted it in a tree last Wednesday but says he heard it was there since last Monday. “It was a real bear’s head. Somebody stuck it up in a tree right there,” he said. “Parked over there by it, I saw it in the tree. I thought it was a cat. it wasn’t a cat. When I walked up,...

