Video Games

Halo Infinite Campaign Overview Trailer Released

By Richard Bailey Jr.
thekoalition.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have released the official campaign overview trailer for their upcoming Halo Infinite video game. The trailer is embedded above while a brief description of the video is included below. The Banished have defeated UNSC forces...

