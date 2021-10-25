Halo Infinite Campaign Overview Trailer Released

Xbox and 343 Industries have shown off a fresh look at Halo Infinite‘s campaign in a new video. The video reminds us of the setup to Master Chief’s latest fight. Picking up not long after the events of Halo 5: Guardians, Spartan John-117 looks to be the only hope against the Banished and their Zeta Halo. But first, he’ll need to find and team up with new AI The Weapon. Though she seems similar to Cortana, she’s been created precisely to take her down. However, it looks like she’s in the dark as to why, and her naivety might become a sticking point in her and Chief’s relationship.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO