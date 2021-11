It's been almost exactly one year since Record Setter released their excellent 2020 album I Owe You Nothing, and now, just ahead of the anniversary, they've made a video for "Present Tense." The video (directed by Erin Devany of All Hallows Productions) also arrives just in time for Halloween, and this dark, eerie clip is perfect for the occasion. The song itself is a mostly-instrumental slow-burner that only explodes into a screamo climax at the very end, and the video fits the vibe well.

