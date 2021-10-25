Alfred Vail's Electromagnetic Telegraph Notes

There are so many amazing things to gaze upon when we look up to the skies. To explore the depths of space, astronomers use telescopes and a variety of other instruments. These instruments have revealed the early life of the universe, the violent deaths of stars, and a multitude of planets. But even before these tools enabled us to peer deeper, communities around the globe and throughout much of time have looked to the skies with curiosity and wonder. The sky continues to be a source of inspiration for many, and one star has continuously shone brighter than others: the Sun.

