Alfred Vail's Electromagnetic Telegraph Notes

At the Smithsonian, we're not just in the business of cataloging specimens, artifacts, and records. We also keep detailed catalogs of office supplies, equipment, and furniture required to perform day-to-day activities. The title of property clerk was first given to Carl W. Schuermann in 1882, a role he fulfilled until 1900. As staff of the Department of Property and Supplies, his duties included keeping detailed inventories of office and museum furniture, inspecting and reporting upon the condition of all supplies and furniture purchased for the United States National Museum, and distribution tracking of said articles.
