Dave Grohl credits MTV airing Nirvana's “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video for kickstarting the phenomenon surrounding the band's 1991 Nevermind album. While promoting his new memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music on PBS' Amanpour And Company, Dave Grohl recalled, “When that video came out, all of a sudden the 300 capacity clubs had 300 more people outside, and then 500 capacity had 500 more people outside. It came down to the point where I would sit down on my drum stool and the first thing I would do is look around for an exit. 'OK, there's gonna be a riot, how am I going to get out?'”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO