Shortly after moving to Las Vegas in May, KISS bassist Gene Simmons will have his footprint in another part of the city—but not for music. Artwork that the musician created during the COVID-19 pandemic will stand in the Animazing Gallery in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and The Palazzo. Gene Simmons ArtWorks, a collection of drawings and textured paintings, will be publicly debuted from Oct. 22-23, with a private VIP event for art collectors and celebrities on Oct. 21. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22-23, Simmons himself will be in the gallery.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO