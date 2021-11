In March 2020, companies large and small, across industries, and around the world, had to pivot nearly overnight to remote work because of pandemic-related shutdowns. In fact, over a third of US workers reported working remotely during that time, including nearly three-quarters of the highest-income workers. Digital meeting and collaboration tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack became commonplace. Organizations figured out how to hire workers without ever seeing them in person. Many employees cheered the end of long commutes and more time with family, while others lamented the lack of boundaries between work and home.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO