Motorsports Minute: William Byron

The reigning W Series champion talks to us about her future ahead of this year's COTA finale. Jamie Chadwick has been W Series champion for, probably, a lot longer than she would have expected. She won the series in 2019, its inaugural year, and was set to come back to defend her title in 2020. Then, well, everything that happened in 2020 happened. Now, in 2021, Chadwick's in the championship fight again, going into the final races of the season on matching points with rival Alice Powell. W Series' title will wrap up over a double-header at Circuit of the Americas this weekend, alongside the Formula One Grand Prix.

