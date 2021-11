The additional funding brings the County’s total commitment to $70 million. Ventura, CA – The Board of Supervisors has approved $12.7 million in funding for the County’s Fourth Business Assistance Grant program. This action brings the County total to $70 million in Business Assistance Grant funds since the beginning of the pandemic. Following an overwhelming response of 1,455 applications in the fourth round of the program, the funds will allow nearly 1,100 eligible businesses and nonprofits to receive grants. The Board also authorized $3.7 million in unused program funds from the third round of grants to supplement funding to all eligible businesses and organizations in the fourth round. At the completion of this fourth round, over 7,000 businesses will have received $10,000 in grant funding.

VENTURA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO