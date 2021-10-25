Cosmic Watch review

Giöbia and The Cosmic Dead will release their new split LP, The Intergalactic Connection: Exploring the Sideral Remote Hyperspace, on Friday, Oct. 29, through Heavy Psych Sounds. And of course, the question isn’t so much whether or not you can hang with the 37-minute outward-tripping psychedelic wowness of it, but whether or not the transwarp pathway they’ve opened by routing aux power systems through a tertiary distortion matrix will continue to expand at an exponential rate, gradually swallowing, you, me, your dog Toto, both of our record players, and eventually the rest of the universe as we know it. I’m going with a solid “yes” on that.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO