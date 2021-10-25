CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAME PREVIEW: Heat look to regain form against Magic

By Hot Hot Hoops
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat will hope to play more as they did in their home opener than they did their road opener when they host...

Hot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Heat host Giannis, Bucks in season opener

The Miami Heat will tip-off their NBA season at home against the defending Champion, Milwaukee Bucks. And there’s a lot to talk about here. The Bucks swept the Heat pretty easily in the playoffs last year. But Miami snatched P.J. Tucker away from them in free agency, who admitted that he wants to win this game pretty bad. The Bucks won their season opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
NBA
chatsports.com

Heat vs. Pacers: Preview and Game Thread

The Pacers return to Indy for the home opener against the Miami Heat after a rough opening roadie which leaves the blue and gold at 0-2 with 80 to go. The Pacers were one more make or one more stop/rebound away from winning both games, but alas the inability to make the final game winning play left the good guys with two one-point losses which look the same as a blowout in the standings.
NBA
New York State
FOX Sports

Orlando Magic travel to the Heat

LINE: Heat -14 BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic. Miami finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Heat allowed opponents to score 108.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season. Orlando went 21-51 overall and...
NBA
chatsports.com

GAME PREVIEW: Heat take on Ja Morant, Grizzlies on the road

The Miami Heat (4-1) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) tonight, fresh off a solid home victory against the Charlotte Hornets last night. They aren’t the only team feeling good about themselves, with the Grizz handing the Golden State Warriors their first loss in five games to open the season in a gritty 104-101 overtime road win Thursday night. They were led by who else but former rookie of the year Ja Morant with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in 42 minutes.
NBA
Birmingham Star

Tyler Herro looks to remain hot as Heat host Magic

Tyler Herro aims to continue his fast start to the season on Monday when the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic. Herro followed up his team-high 27-point effort in Miami's season-opening victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday with 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 102-91 overtime loss at Indiana two nights later. His performance against the Pacers marked the first time in franchise history that a player recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games. ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 49 straight games, tying the second longest streak in team history ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 571 straight games in which he has appeared in ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ...
NBA
Cole Anthony
chatsports.com

Magic Fall to Heat on Second Night of Back-to-Back

Playing against elite defensive teams early in the season could prove to be a good thing for the young and developing Orlando Magic. Battling it out with opponents that take pride in their defensive commitment should serve as inspiration for what they can achieve down the road. One of those teams is the Miami Heat, a perennial defensive power. They were Orlando’s opponent Monday, and despite the Magic having a few quality stretches, the Heat flexed their defensive muscle in their 107-90 victory.
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Game 4: Magic vs. Heat GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (1-2) at Miami Heat (1-1) When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba. Heat: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo. Injuries: Magic - Gary Harris (questionable), Chuma Okeke (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore...
NBA
FanSided

Orlando Magic Grades: Miami Heat outpace tired Orlando Magic team

The Orlando Magic got down early and trailed by as much as 19 points midway through the second quarter against the Miami Heat. It felt like another game where the young team would take its lumps. The Heat’s pressure bothered the Magic into rushed shots and turnovers. Orlando settled for...
NBA
#Bucks#The Miami Heat#The Orlando Magic#The Indiana Pacers
snntv.com

Jimmy Butler scores 36, Heat top Magic

MIAMI (SNN-TV) - For the first time on the young 2021-2022 NBA season, the Sunshine state's franchises collided. Jimmy Butler scored 36 points on 15-for-21 shooting, Bam Adebayo added 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 107-90 on Monday night.
NBA
chatsports.com

GAME PREVIEW: Heat host surging Hornets

The Miami Heat (3-1) host the rising Charlotte Hornets (4-1) at the FTX Arena tonight at 7:30pm. Charlotte’s surprising early season record is all the more impressive considering that they are 3-0 on the road. They bounced back after a tough 140-129 loss at home on Monday to the Boston Celtics (just like the Heat, Charlotte’s lone defeat this season was in overtime) with a 120-111 road win against the Orlando Magic. Miles Bridges scored 31 points and Gordon Hayward added 24 in Wednesday’s victory. Bridges leads the team in scoring averaging 26.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
