Overall risk sentiment is positive. Price action across assets has been largely sideways heading into the Fed policy tomorrow. US yields have eased. Long-term inflation expectations have dropped with 5y inflation expectation after 5 years at 2.15% (It had recently seen highs around 2.5%). Crude prices have inched higher as the OPEC+ has delivered only about half the agreed hike in output. US equities hit fresh record highs on earnings optimism. The focus will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy today. How the RBA reacts to the recent breach of its 3y yield target of 0.1% will be interesting to see.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO