BoE's Tenreyro: Monetary policy can do little to affect some inflation drivers

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of England (BOE) policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Monday that some inflation drivers are expected to remain short-lived and added that the monetary policy can do little to affect them, as reported by Reuters....

MarketWatch

ECB leaves monetary policy measures unchanged

The European Central Bank, as expected, left its monetary policy measures unchanged Thursday, saying it would continue to purchase assets via its pandemic emergency purchase program at a slower pace than seen in the second and third quarters. The ECB left interest rates unchanged and said it would continue PEPP purchases through at least the end of March. Purchases under the separate Asset Purchase Program will continue at a pace of 20 billion euros ($23.2 billion) a month. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, in which economists expect her to push back against market pricing of rate increases in 2022 and 2023.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Boe#Monetary Policy#British Pound#Uk#Bank Of England#Reuters
FXStreet.com

BOJ’s Kuroda: Will ease monetary policy further without hesitation as needed

The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank “will ease policy further without hesitation as needed” while speaking at its post-monetary policy meeting press conference scheduled on Thursday. Additional quotes. Will ease monetary policy further without hesitation as needed. Need to pay attention of impact from...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

When is the BoC monetary policy decision and how could it affect USD/CAD?

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday at 14:00 GMT and is expected to reduce government bond purchases to C$1 billion a week from C$2 billion. The BoC is also anticipated to upgrade its inflation and growth forecasts in the accompanying policy statement, setting the stage for an interest rate hike during the first half of 2022. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where comments from Governor Tiff Macklem will be looked upon for the central bank's outlook on interest rates.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Sentiment Deteriorates As BoC And BoJ Decide On Monetary Policy

European equities traded in the green, while Wall Street finished its session nearly unchanged. That said, market sentiment deteriorated during the Asian session today, perhaps as the acceleration in Australia's underlying inflation metrics raised concerns that interest rates around the globe may rise faster than previously thought. As for today,...
BUSINESS
eiu.com

Latam’s monetary policy tightening gets aggressive

An aggressive 125‑basis‑point policy rate rise by Chile in mid-October has provided yet another signal that Latin America’s central banks are responding firmly to inflationary pressures, with a monetary-tightening cycle that is likely to endure for much of 2022. Headline inflation has spiked in the region this year; this would not be so worrying for the monetary authorities were it not for the recent upward drift in inflation expectations, which threatens to complicate the price-setting process. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) is becoming increasingly hawkish and is now set to begin raising its policy rate at some point in the second half of 2022, placing Latin America’s central banks under even more pressure to tighten rates to prevent a damaging currency slide. These pressures for tighter monetary policy look set to be a significant headwind to the economic recovery in 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BoE Tenreyro: Impact from higher energy prices to fade quickly, growth moderation to continue

BoE MPC member Silvana Tenreyro said in a speech that since August MPC forecast, there was “large upside news for near-term inflation from energy prices” which should “fade quickly”. But there was also a “moderation in recent GDP growth”, which looks set to “continue as we enter winter months. Higher energy prices may “reduce households real incomes and depress sentiment”, with additional risks from the prevalence of Covid, and falls in income for any furloughed workers who move out of employment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

BoE's Tenreyro: Recent moderation in GDP growth set to continue over winter months

Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Silvana Tenreyro noted on Monday that the recent moderation in the gross domestic product growth looks set to continue over the winter months, as reported by Reuters. "Uncertainty over furlough scheme effects should be resolved over the coming months, which should help paint a clearer...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bank of England's Tenreyro says needs time to think about rate hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro said she needed more time to judge how the end of the government's job-saving furlough scheme was affecting the labour market, adding to signs that she sees no urgency to raise rates. "Uncertainty over the effects of the furlough scheme should...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed's Daly: Standing Pat Is Right Course for Monetary Policy Now

(Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday that recent 'eye-popping' inflation readings are driven by supply chain breakdowns and will subside as COVID does, and the Fed's decision not to raise rates in response is the right one. "Just because we are standing pat,...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

British Pound Outlook Undecided after BoE’s Inflation Warning and Mixed UK Data

November BoE meeting may see interest rates hiked. UK retail sales figures disappoint. UK October PMIs beat expectations. Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill has warned that inflation could top 5% in the coming months, leaving the central bank in a ‘very uncomfortable place’. In comments to the Financial Times, Mr. Pill said that the November 4 BoE meeting is now ‘live’ for a potential rate hike from its current rate of 0.1%. Mr. Pill joins BoE governor Andrew Bailey in warning of rising price pressures in the UK.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: BoC to Ease Off the Monetary Policy Accelerator

Inflation concerns will likely be front-and-center at the Bank of Canada meeting next week. Near-term GDP growth has fallen short of the BoC’s forecast, with Q2 output coming in weaker than expected. Currently, Q3 is also tracking below the bank’s expected 7.3% increase. The BoC will point to persistent supply chain constraints as a drag on near-term growth and as a contributor to rising consumer prices. The key question is how long inflation will remain above the bank’s 1% to 3% target range— it was 4.4% above year-ago levels in September.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

IMF sees tighter monetary policy in Latin America even as economies struggle

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Interest rate increases are expected to continue across Latin America as the region reacts to inflation pressures, even as economies operate below their potential, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. “It is likely that these interest rate increases will continue in many countries in the...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS

