RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Orlando City had a rough week in terms of dropping points in the second half but still managed to add to the team’s point total as the Lions continue their pursuit of a second straight playoff year. Montreal is a stubborn opponent and the Revs just have so much quality that these weren’t the worst draws of the season although they feel like more of the ‘loss’ variety of draw than the ‘win’ type. But the Lions can’t cry over spilt points with two more matches coming up quickly.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO