Gotta Catch Em All: Man Spends $57K of Covid-19 Relief Loan On Pokémon Card

By Big Joe Pesh
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Georiga man took the Pokemon saying "Gotta Catch Them All" to the extreme by spending $57,000 of an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) on a rare pokemon card. Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia is in some big trouble after he allegedly took out a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan of...

mymagicgr.com

My Magic GR

Unvaccinated, Plan On Catching COVID-19 Once A Year Or So

If you are unvaccinated, plan on catching COVID-19 once every year, year and a half or so, just like catching the flu, even if you've already had the virus. It seems that many people in Michigan and around the country have short term memory or what I like to call, selective memory. What I mean by this is, since ignorant politicians who are not doctors or scientist who specialize in the study and spread of infectious diseases, have made a health problem a political issue. Therefore many people have not gotten vaccinated. What I don't understand is, every single person in this state or country had to be vaccinated to attend school. Received certain vaccinations to protect them from a variety of things from when they were born until the began school. How have people forgotten about those vaccinations they received as a child? Selective memory.
PUBLIC HEALTH
My Magic GR

Moderna Announced Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is Ready For Kids

Moderna has now joined with Pfizer in having a kid size vaccine dose made for kids 6 to 11. Having a young son who is not vaccinated yet still has me worried since he is back in school and cold season is upon us. Like with Pfizer, I am also relieved that now Moderna also has their vaccine for kids ready also.
PUBLIC HEALTH
