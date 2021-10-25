Why Are Kitchen Counters 36 Inches High?

Grilled food is great. Problem is, not everyone has a backyard to bring a traditional outdoor grill into their home. Even when you do, there are times when the weather’s just too wet or cold that you’d rather do all your cooking inside the house. That’s why indoor grilling makes so much sense. Sure, you don’t get the same smoky flavor as traditionally grilled food items, but it gets you close enough in taste without having to deal with moving to a new house with a backyard or inventing a weather machine that can clear the skies whenever you hanker for some grilled steaks.

