'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Review: A Fun Game With A Deep Story About Loss and Grief

By Dean Abdou
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guardians of the Galaxy is publisher Square Enix’s second shot at building a Marvel game following 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers, which had a... pretty mixed reception. But I’m confident that this latest attempt, developed by Eidos-Montréal, might be more of a hit with fans. You take on the role of...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Related
cinelinx.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a Refreshing Comic Book Gaming Experience | Review

Just a year after launching Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix has dropped Guardians of the Galaxy, a more linear game that’s a ridiculous amount of fun. We recently had the chance to check out Square Enix’s new Guardians of the Galaxy game on the PlayStation 5. As you’ve likely gathered, the game doesn’t follow the movie versions of the characters, but still manages to capture the vibe of the characters in a way that will appeal to both fans of the comics and movies.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review: "Might be better than the movies"

Whisper it... Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game might be better than the movies. It's incredibly rare for a game to make me laugh as much as it does cry, but what Eidos Montreal has created here is something rather magical, both in terms of its story and its execution. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a game where you embody everything it is to be a leader, including all the doubts and insecurities that come with it.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Review: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Comes Together Like a Zipper

Comic book video games always seem to be hit or miss. Sometimes, they are universally loved like the Marvel’s Spider-Man games from Insomniac. Other times, they are panned a la Marvel’s Avengers. Which is why I was a little hesitant to review Square Enix’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In all honesty, this was originally going to be a playtest. Invest ten hours or so to get a feeling for the game and pick one or two aspects to discuss. But then I kept playing it. Chapter after chapter, I felt compelled to continue the adventure. Bet you weren’t expecting to hear that.
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Action Games#Square Enix#Mcu#Groot
ClutchPoints

MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy Game Release Date

MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be SQUARE ENIX‘s second shot at a MARVEL title in video game form. With the lessons learned from Crystal Dynamics’ MARVEL’s Avengers, will Guardians of the Galaxy be any better? Luckily for us, we’ll soon be able to find out the answer to this. But first, here is when MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy game’s release date will be.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Game: How to fix bugs and glitches

Guardians of the Galaxy bugs and glitches can be a real problem, with the game suffering from a bunch of audio and visual problems that affect graphics, sound, and can even be game-breaking. Bugs include button prompts remaining on-screen, players getting stuck in certain areas, and even not being able to progress at all. Here’s how to fix these glitches in the GotG game.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Guardians of the Galaxy' review: enough to make you forget Chris Pratt

When you’re piloting a spaceship through exploding debris as A Flock of Seagulls blasts from your ship’s speakers, it’s hard to not crack a smile. The same can be said for knee-sliding under enemies who are suspended in the air, blasting away with dual plasma pistols as Rick Astley croons away. Guardians of the Galaxy has one of the best licensed soundtracks since GTA: Vice City – ‘80s music just hits different.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Walkthrough Part 17 - Deep in the Mines

Walkthrough of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy from Square Enix. The Guardians fight deeper into the depths of Knowhere to rescue Nikki from the Church of Truth. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Cloud on Nintendo Switch. 00:00 - Rescuing Cosmo from the Promise 09:05 - Entering Brain Matter Mines 24:55 - Shutting down the Faith Cortex 30:05 - Nikki and Grand Unifier escape 34:00 - A plan for backup.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy review: Mass Effect meets Spaceballs

“Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has some rough edges, but its solo team play mechanics are a perfect match for the dysfunctional superhero family.”. Iron Man has a suit of armor. Thor has a magical hammer. The Guardians of the Galaxy have huge egos. In their first video game adventure,...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Guardians of the Galaxy New Game Plus Features Explained

Take your adventure to the next level. They're pretty rare nowadays, but Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy game is a linear adventure game that's not overly long or full of side quests. Therefore, you might want to jump into new game plus to extent your time with it. If that's you, here's everything you need to know about new game plus in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is frantic and uneven, but quite endearing – Review

Ever since the Guardians of the Galaxy went mainstream with a hit movie, the entertainment industry has been full of imitators attempting to capture the same magic of a ragtime team of misfits with attitude. Years later, the premise has staled quite a bit, but Square Enix and developer Eidos-Montreal have tried to keep it fresh with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a third-person action game. While the personality of the game may seem overly familiar, there are certainly sparks of creativity — arguably too many.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Great, But Its QTEs Nearly Ruin It

I’m just into the third chapter of Square Enix’s new Marvel game, Guardians of the Galaxy, and y’know, I’m liking it a lot. I’ve read the reviews - including our own - and sure, yes, the combat does feel fairly repetitive already. Fun, but it knows what it is and doesn’t ask more of itself or the player. But the script is sharp, the pacing brisk, and there’s real warmth and heart in the writing - so far, anyway. It’s a game I’m looking forward to playing more of.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

How ‘Destiny 2’ Let A Non-Binary Player Show Off Their Other Side

The customisability and constant evolution of MMOs makes them ripe for self-expression, and Bungie's free-to-play shooter Destiny 2 is no exception. For marketing and communications specialist Blake Dove, the version of themselves they control in the game is a hunter named Kris - and this 'other me' is quite different to how they are in real life.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Skyrim' Player Follows Ulfric To High Hrothgar And Has The Adventure Of A Lifetime

We’ve all been there in an RPG when an NPC finishes their sentence and just... goes off to do something. Perhaps they’re excusing themselves to go to bed, or maybe they’re off to a meeting with their advisers. In Skyrim though, there is a moment when Ulfric Stormcloak agrees to go to the peace council at High Hrothgar and simply walks. He’s one of the most talked-about men in the country, and he just sets off on foot like it’s nothing. And apparently, if you follow him on this trek, he gets up to some mischief along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Why ‘Bloodborne’ Is The Perfect Horror Game For Halloween

Halloween is one of my favourite times of year. For one thing, it’s the only occasion where it’s acceptable to send your children or younger siblings out begging for chocolate, essentially turning them into a team of creepily dressed deliveroo drivers who work for free and bring bags fun-sized Kit Kats straight back to you while you sit on the sofa and binge-watch Midnight Mass.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

