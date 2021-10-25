'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Review: A Fun Game With A Deep Story About Loss and Grief

We’ve all been there in an RPG when an NPC finishes their sentence and just... goes off to do something. Perhaps they’re excusing themselves to go to bed, or maybe they’re off to a meeting with their advisers. In Skyrim though, there is a moment when Ulfric Stormcloak agrees to go to the peace council at High Hrothgar and simply walks. He’s one of the most talked-about men in the country, and he just sets off on foot like it’s nothing. And apparently, if you follow him on this trek, he gets up to some mischief along the way.

