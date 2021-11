There’s a new tech gadget gaining traction among beekeepers looking for support to keep their hive populations healthy. The so-called Smart Hives, developed by the California-based startup BeeHero, are already being used in a number of apiaries across the country. The devices consist of tiny sensors that clip onto the inside of the hive and tap into the genius of data analytics and artificial intelligence. Beekeepers can monitor sound, temperature, humidity and magnetic field, as well as disease onset, brood frame count, queen health and hive theft. To keep tabs on colony health, beekeepers receive updates via text message and emails, allowing them to double down on effective management practices as potential problems surface.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO