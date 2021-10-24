CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What Do Nutritonists Think the Best & Worst Halloween Candies Are?

By Patty Dee
B102.7
B102.7
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reaching adulthood comes with a few givens, life only gets more complicated from here, and you're not supposed to eat your favorite candy anymore. However, since it is Halloween, and we all sort of revert to childhood during this holiday, go ahead, indulge!. But if you want to follow...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Can You Overdose on Halloween Candy?

Halloween, for me, usually meant limitless candy consumption. My parents were definitely not the kind of parents that limited my candy intake to two pieces a day. It was candy for breakfast, lunch, and dinner until it was gone. Looking back, maybe that wasn't for the best, but could it...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Nutrition#Candies#Sugar#Food Drink#Today Food#Twizzlers#M M
HuffingtonPost

Hot Take: Twizzlers Are Actually The Best Halloween Candy

Few foods elicit as candid and as heated of a response as Twizzlers. The red licorice-type candy (fun fact: no extracts of the licorice plant are actually found in Twizzlers) is the subject of many discussions across internet forums, and particularly among my family members and circles of friends. Those conversations rage anew each year at Halloween.
FOOD & DRINKS
B102.7

Kids Eating This Famous South Dakota Food Is Too Funny

If you need a good laugh today, I know just the cure to turn your frown around. Kids just do the darndest things, and this video is no exception!. It's always fun to see how kids react to various situations, specifically when they’re trying new food. There is this adorable video on YouTube of kids trying new food. It actually has Midwestern roots. There’s even a popular South Dakota dish included in the menu.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B102.7

What Do Different Color Pumpkins Mean?

Orange may be the most popular color of pumpkins during the fall season, but you'll more than likely spot a variety of colored gourds on doorsteps during this Halloween season. And yes, they all have a meaning behind them. Good Housekeeping breaks it down:. Teal Pumpkins: Put this on display...
FESTIVAL
30Seconds

Candy Bar Cookies Recipe: Use Leftover Halloween Candy in This Moist 5-Ingredient Cookie Recipe

Use that leftover Halloween candy in this simple candy bar cookie recipe. It’s so easy! Just five ingredients, and like other cake mix cookies, it’s a time saver because it saves you steps. You can use most any kind of candy or candy bars: Snickers, Almond Joy, Hershey bars, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat, Butterfinger, Twix, 3 Musketeers, Milky Way. Choose your favorite or mix and match whatever candy is leftover. The cookies will be in the oven in less than 10 minutes.
RECIPES
CBS Boston

Boston Snack Company’s Gourmet Waffles Make ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ List

BOSTON (CBS) — A product from a Boston snack company has been named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things this year. The “Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box” from Eastern Standard Provisions was among 110 gifts on the 2021 version of the list. “Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with,” Oprah says. “Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser— especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce.” For about $60, the kit includes eight waffles, dark chocolate fudge sauce, peanut butter caramel sauce, French toast sugar and strawberries and cream topper. We’re excited to announce that Eastern Standard Provisions has been selected as one of #OprahsFavoriteThings for 2021! 🎉 Featured on this year’s list is our Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box! 🧇🤩 Click HERE to shop the box! 👉 https://t.co/grHS8kPUNU @OprahDaily pic.twitter.com/CESREta5BX — Eastern Standard Provisions (@esprovisions) November 1, 2021 Two years ago the company’s soft pretzel gift box made Oprah’s favorites. Check out the full list here.  
BOSTON, MA
Axios Charlotte

7 best things the Axios team ate in October, including a cereal milkshake

This month, our team of editors came through with variety. Here are 7 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order. (1) Lemon pepper and buffalo wings from Chex Grill & Wings Alright, this one’s embarrassing to admit considering how many times I’ve worked on our wing guide, but I […] The post 7 best things the Axios team ate in October, including a cereal milkshake appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
althealthworks.com

5 Affordable Superfoods You Should be Eating Every Day

Many people today believe that a healthier diet filled with fruits and vegetables is much more expensive than the typical diet of refined and fast foods that many Americans have become accustomed to. While a few studies in the past have shown that eating healthier can cost more, other research has found that a healthier diet is also much more filling and rich in nutrients, meaning that we may be saving money after all.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy