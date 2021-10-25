CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

‘The Town That Dreaded Sundown’ Wraps Up The Free ‘Movies In The Park’

By Wes
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Town That Dreaded Sundown wraps up the Fall season for the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department's "Movies in the Park." Movies in the Park start between 7and 8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The movies are...

kosy790am.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

‘Cruella’ Is This Weeks Free ‘Movies In The Park’

Cruella is this week's featured movie for the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department "Movies in the Park." Movies in the Park start between 7and 8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The movies are free and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere.
TEXARKANA, TX
Lakeland Gazette

FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE

FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE: Invite your friends, pack up your blankets and lawn chairs, and your favorite snacks (or buy some on-site), and watch Hocus Pocus on the big screen outdoors. Parking is available at the Lake Mirror Complex. (Don’t forget your jackets – it will be nice and CHILLY!)
TV & VIDEOS
marblefallstx.gov

Movie in the Park: The Grinch

Join the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department on Friday, November 12 at 6 pm as they partner with ReDid and Ms. Lollipop for a FREE showing of The Grinch in Harmony Park. Bring a chair or a blanket to fully enjoy the film outside.
MOVIES
KOSY 790AM

Enjoy a Spooky Train Ride on the Halloween Express in Jefferson

Are you ready for a spooky train ride through the bone-chilling eerie Big Cypress Bayou in one of the Most Haunted Towns in America, Jefferson Texas?. All Aboard! Passengers can board the family-friendly Halloween Express at the historic Jefferson, Texas Railway Depot. Once onboard, you will be treated to a delightfully good time onboard the gas-powered antique locomotive that will take you on a 40-minute narrated excursion through the dark piney woods of East Texas.
JEFFERSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Texarkana, TX
Entertainment
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
kua.com

KUA to host free Movie in the Park featuring ‘Spirit Untamed’

KISSIMMEE — Kissimmee Utility Authority, in partnership with the City of Kissimmee, will host a free Movie in the Park event on Friday, Nov. 5 at the veterans lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park. The movie event is part of KUA’s annual 6-month Movie in the Park series held on the first Friday of every month, beginning October through March.
KISSIMMEE, FL
positivelyosceola.com

KUA free Movie in the Park Series to continue with Dreamworks’ “Spirit Untamed” November 5

Kissimmee Utility Authority will continue its Movie in the Park series on Friday, November 5th at Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park with the showing of Dreamworks’ “Spirit Untamed”. The event will also feature free admission, free popcorn, contests, prize giveaways, along with the showing of “Spirit Untamed” on KUA’s beautiful 50-foot movie...
KISSIMMEE, FL
lowergwynedd.org

Concert & Movie in the Park

Saturday November 6, we will be featuring Eric Mintel and his Jazz Quartet. They will be preforming the music many generations have come to recognize from Charlie Brown. The Concert will start at 5:00 p.m. at Penllyn Woods. At the conclusion of the concert we will then be featuring the Movie ELF. The movie will begin at approximately 6:15 p.m.
MOVIES
News On 6

80-Year-Old Del City Man Creates Extreme Halloween Decorations

Bill Ashton’s favorite time of the year is without question Halloween, and he’s not “scared” to show it. For about the past 20 years, Ashton has been growing his Halloween display on Corbett Drive in Del City. It's a tradition he refuses to let die. “Most of them turn off...
DEL CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#East Texas#Parks And Recreation#Recreations Department#Tumblr
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: The Story Of H.H. Holmes’ Murder Castle, And Sightings In The Basement Of The Englewood Post Office Standing In Its Place

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you go to the corner of 63rd and Wallace streets in the Englewood community today, you will find a U.S. Post Office. The Post Office is a modest, somewhat institutional yellow brick building – one of many built during the New Deal era under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The Chicago Transit Authority Green Line runs on an elevated trestle just behind the Post Office, while a weathered concrete freight train embankment runs just to the east. An eagle carved in stone hangs over the front doors of the Post Office, while a sign with three yellow triangles...
CHICAGO, IL
Only In Montana

This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers

For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if […] The post This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
KOSY 790AM

Life-Long Dreams Flew Today With our Trekkie Captain Into Space For Reals

William Shatner flew into space for reals today and as a life-long Trekkie, I couldn't be happier for him, maybe just a tad jealous. I don't know if you grew up watching the original series like me or maybe you're a Next Generation baby or Voyager or DS9 or the latest series, whatever... it all started with Captain James Tiberius Kirk from Iowa who took us on an amazing adventure each week for 79 episodes of Star Trek.
ASTRONOMY
Orlando Sentinel

Hell of a trip: Places named after the devil in Florida

Florida is regarded by many as a tropical paradise, a beautiful shimmering oasis with palm trees, springs and pristine beaches. But sometimes the Sunshine State’s summertime temperatures and humidity might make it feel like hell. It’s also a peninsula steeped in centuries of history with a handful of destinations that derive their name from the devil. From Devil’s Millhopper Geological State ...
FLORIDA STATE
KOSY 790AM

Officer Involved Shooting At Popular Texarkana Restaurant

Last night, Wednesday, October 13, at around 7:30 in the evening there was a shooting that took place at a popular restaurant in downtown Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's press release:. around 7:30 pm, there was an officer-involved shooting inside Zapata’s Restaurant, located at 217 Walnut Street...
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Alluring Road Trip to Original Home of Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

One of the most notorious killers in Texas folklore history was known as Leatherface which spawned the 1970s cult classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie. With Halloween right around the corner, would you be up for a road trip to Kingsland to dine at the original home seen in the movie?
MOVIES
KOSY 790AM

A&W Returns to Hot Springs! What About Texarkana?

I was in Hot Springs recently when I noticed an A&W right off the loop and immediately it began bringing back memories of when Texarkana used to have two A&W's. Back in the 60s and 70s, the A&W Root Beer stand was located at the corner of Hickory and 9th Street. It was a place where teenagers gathered and cruised around on the weekend, reminding me a lot of Mel's in the movie American Grafitti. I guess you could say, it was that era's Sonic Drive-In. You would pull up in a stall and wait for the carhop to come out and take your order, no red buttons to push back then. One of their signature drinks of course was their famous root beer served in a cold Frosted Glass mug, so delicious. When I was a kid my mother would always buy me and my brother a baby mug to take home, I've still got one somewhere. Sure you can buy their root beer in a can or bottle but it's just not the same as getting that fresh frosty mug taste.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

KOSY 790AM

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
610
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kosy790am.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy