Canada’s retail sales rebound

The euro has started the week in positive territory. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1585, up 0.21%. The euro took market participants on a roller-coaster ride late last week. On Thursday, the euro rose 0.65% as the markets were not buying what Christine Lagarde was selling. In her follow-up remarks to the ECB policy meeting, Lagarde tried to dampen expectations of a rate hike in 2023 and added that that inflation would last longer than expected, although she expected it to decline over 2023. However, instead of her comments having a calming effect, the markets jumped all over the inflation comments as speculation soared that the ECB would have to raise rates before the 2023 timeline, sending the euro sharply higher.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO