CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canada’s retail sales rebound

marketpulse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar is trading quietly at the start of the North American session. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2361, down 0.02% on the day. Canada ended the week on a positive note, as consumer spending bounced back in August. Headline retail sales were up 2.1% and core retail sales jumped...

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

Euro shrugs off soft German retail sales

The euro has started the week in positive territory. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1585, up 0.21%. The euro took market participants on a roller-coaster ride late last week. On Thursday, the euro rose 0.65% as the markets were not buying what Christine Lagarde was selling. In her follow-up remarks to the ECB policy meeting, Lagarde tried to dampen expectations of a rate hike in 2023 and added that that inflation would last longer than expected, although she expected it to decline over 2023. However, instead of her comments having a calming effect, the markets jumped all over the inflation comments as speculation soared that the ECB would have to raise rates before the 2023 timeline, sending the euro sharply higher.
BUSINESS
mix929.com

Japan’s auto sales slump clouds prospects of consumption rebound

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s automobile sales slumped 31.3% in October from a year earlier to mark the fourth straight month of declines, industry data showed on Monday, a sign output cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were hurting the country’s already weak consumption. The domestic sales data is among few...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gdp#Canadian#North American#Usd Cad#The Bank Of Canada#The Federal Reserve#Qe#Fed Chair Powell
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks are mixed, ISM highlights Supply chain and labor issues

Following a surprisingly strong October, US stocks are mixed as investors await the Fed’s taper announcement and latest assessment over inflation worries. The Treasury is also expected to announce the reduction of quarterly sales of longer-term securities for the first time since 2016. The US economy has been pumped up higher by what seemed to be never-ending stimulus, but that will change very soon. A wave of central bank rate decisions this week will show tighter monetary policy stances from the RBA, Fed, BOE, and Czech central bank. The global economic recovery is back on track, but how long will that remain as rising borrowing costs start to threaten the recovery.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Stocks slip as tech disappoints and yields rise

Financial markets are ending the week on a negative note as earnings from Apple and Amazon failed to offset concerns over rising inflation and interest rates. Earnings season has been a dream for investors in recent weeks, coming just as we were seeing a wobble in the markets as mounting risks cast doubt over the economic outlook. Some fears were realised throughout earnings season, most notably supply issues weighing on the bottom line and ad revenues being negatively impacted by Apple’s data changes and the supply drag.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Oil steady, gold rises on US dollar woes

The oil sell-off that continued in Asia yesterday hit a brick wall and abruptly reversed as soon as Europe walked into the office. Although I expected a rapid recovery, the pace caught me by surprise and really speaks volumes about the pent-up demand lying in wait in the physical oil market now. A lower US dollar in the New York session gave oil a gentle nudge and both Brent crude and WTI recorded small gains for the day. Brent crude finishing 0.40% higher at USD 84.50, and WTI climbing an impressive 1.10% to USD 83.05 a barrel. Asia has decided to sit on its hands today after getting it so wrong yesterday, with both contracts steady near their New York close.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar jumps after BoC move

The Canadian dollar had a busy day on Wednesday in the aftermath of a key Bank of Canada policy meeting. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading quietly at 1.2368, up 0.05% on the day. BoC surprises by ending stimulus. The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that it would...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Stocks rally, Biden scramble, no surprises from ECB, US data, bitcoin rebounds

US stocks continue to rise as the economy shows it was able to take the delta variant hit in the third quarter. Optimism is high that earnings reports from Apple and Amazon will show they are navigating through supply chain issues but are still able to get their products out. This earnings season has shown the US consumer is strong and has been able to handle the recent wave of price increases.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

CAD treading lightly ahead of BOC

The Canadian dollar has traded quietly so far this week as the economic calendar has been light. The remainder of the week is busy, with the Bank of Canada policy meeting later today and the September GDP report on Friday. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2419, up 0.24% on the day.
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Japan’s Sept retail sales decline for a second month

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s retail sales fell for a second month in September as consumers limited spending amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, reinforcing expectations the world’s third-largest economy stalled in the third quarter. Given the pandemic’s longer-than-expected impact on Japanese manufacturers and consumers, the Bank of Japan will likely...
RETAIL
marketpulse.com

Stocks pare gains

Stock markets are paring gains on Tuesday, even following some more strong earnings from big US tech firms, with plenty more to come. Investors are clearly still impressed with what they’re seeing from earnings season and that has offset nerves coming into the period around the near-term risks to growth. While they may come back to the fore later in the year and limit any upside that we see in the interim, what we’ve heard to this point has come as a relief.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Nasdaq rallies on mega-cap tech earnings beats and tax outlook, BOC turns hawkish, US data, bitcoin drops as Shiba Inu steals spotlight

US stocks traded mixed as Microsoft and Alphabet reassert their dominance in the tech space and the Treasury curve flattens. The Nasdaq continues to outperform following robust mega-cap tech results and as Democrats struggle to find ways to increase taxes. Kryptonite for big-tech has always been raising taxes and regulation. With Senator Joe Manchin showing little openness for tax increases, tech stocks are soaring.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Oil declines, gold under pressure

The oil price rally has been losing momentum recently after making large gains over the last couple of months and Tuesday’s API inventory data may have been the catalyst for the start of the correction. Needless to say, crude oil has looked like an overcrowded trade over the last couple of weeks and has been running on fumes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

The US dollar maintains its gains

Although long-dated US yields have eased slightly this week, short-dated ones continue rising. This flattening of the yield curve, along with high energy prices, appears to be continuing to support the US dollar versus the G-7 currencies. The dollar index maintained its gains overnight, finishing 0.15% higher at 93.96. EUR/USD...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil moving sideways, gold drops below 1800

Oil prices continue to move sideways, despite some decent intra-day volatility. In the bigger picture though, both Brent and WTI continue consolidating near the top of their recent ranges thanks to favourable supply/demand characteristics in both the physical oil market and firm natural gas and coal prices. Brent crude finished...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Dollar edges lower, BoJ inflation jumps

Last week, the Japanese yen recorded a winning week, but the currency is back to its old habits and is down for a second straight day. USD/JPY is currently trading at 113.91, up 0.18% on the day. Japan inflation on the rise. For years, inflation in Japan has hovered below...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

NZD edges higher, business confidence next

The New Zealand dollar is in positive territory in the Tuesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7186, up 0.32%. The kiwi has surged 4.17% in October as the US dollar has been struggling. NZ Business Confidence looms. New Zealand has experienced relatively few Covid cases, but this has come...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy