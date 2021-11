Let me be straight and say that everyone in the world has lied at least one time in their life without even realizing it; sometimes it’s more than once. Studies reveal that some toddlers begin lying before they are two and half years old, which goes to show that as you get older, you start to lie more often. Sometimes I lie without even trying to. It honestly came so naturally to me, and I had no idea why. Even in scenarios where I had no reason to lie, I just did it because it made me feel safer.

