CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gusty winds and sunny after Monday morning's cold front

By Rob Elvington
WAAY-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShower chances will rapidly come to an end from west to east through the late morning and into Monday afternoon. Thankfully mostly just a rain event for north Alabama today....

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Wintry weather possible Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming. Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Sharp drop in temperatures expected after warm, sunny Monday

November is here — and soon chilly weather will be, too. After a cloudy Monday morning, sunshine in the afternoon was helping to push temperatures into mid- to upper 70s, with light winds making for an all-around pleasant day in Dallas-Fort Worth. But don’t let Monday’s warmth fool you. A...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Victoria Advocate

Monday will be sunny

The first day of November will be mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A low of 60 is expected tonight. Patchy fog is expected between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday. Otherwise, tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high of 80...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Cold Front Coming For North Texas With ‘Sharp Temperature Gradient’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in the NW parts of North Texas while temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the SE. The temperature gradient is defined as the change in temperature over the change in distance. So, at 4 p.m. the temperature in Palestine is forecast to be 76° and the forecasted temperature in Bowie is forecast to be 53°. That is a difference of 23°. On a straight line, there is approximately 179.04 miles from Palestine to Bowie. While not dramatic, the temperature gradient is 0.12° per mile. What that means is that parts of North Texas call for sweatshirts and pants while other parts call for shorts and t-shirts. However, all of North Texas will be cool to cold on Wednesday with them temperatures for all of us in the 40s to 50s.
TEXAS STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Cold, Partly Sunny to Cloudy, Isolted showers for Monday

More clouds south and west; more sun north and east. Isolated showers will be around, especially this morning. More widespread rain and snow returns to the west tonight. Today’s highs will be mostly in the low 40s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins and the upper 30s for Dubois and Riverton.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Sunny Skies#Thunderstorms#Shower
KTRE

Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s and 50s. After a cool start, the sunshine will warm us into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Clouds begin to increase a bit tomorrow with a slight chance for rain in northern counties by tomorrow evening. The next cold front will come in slowly, affecting the northern half of East Texas first. Expect likely showers and a few isolated thunderstorms off and on through the day Wednesday. There will be a wide range of temperatures from north to south as the cold front sits right over East Texas. The front slides south of our area Thursday with rain chances ending and clearing by the end of the week. Cooler temperatures will stick around into the weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KLTV

Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s and 50s. After a cool start, the sunshine will warm us into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Clouds begin to increase a bit tomorrow with a slight chance for rain in northern counties by tomorrow evening. The next cold front will come in slowly, affecting the northern half of East Texas first. Expect likely showers and a few isolated thunderstorms off and on through the day Wednesday. There will be a wide range of temperatures from north to south as the cold front sits right over East Texas. The front slides south of our area Thursday with rain chances ending and clearing by the end of the week. Cooler temperatures will stick around into the weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

Sunny start to November, rain returns midweek

It's a quiet but chilly morning to kick off the month of November. We dropped into the mid 40s last night thanks to mostly clear skies. A weak cold front is actually progressing through North Alabama this morning. You won't notice it much at all today outside a few passing clouds. Highs are back in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday, the colder air begins to move back into the region. We will be lucky to reach the low 60s Tuesday and will fall even more by midweek with highs then only in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy