The COVID-19 vaccine made specifically for children ages 5 to 11 will make its way to Cuyahoga County as soon as later this week or early next week. UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Director of Pediatric Infection Control and Innovation Dr. Claudia Hoyen said that the children's COVID-19 vaccine, which features one-third of the amount of the vaccine given to adults, will soon be available for children ages 5 to 11 once it's approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO