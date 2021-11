Over 10 years after the release of Gold Cobra and we're finally getting a new Limp Bizkit album! The album is titled Still Sucks and will be out on Halloween, as promised previously by vocalist Fred Durst. The album artwork is incredibly early-2000s looking and even features the band's old logo. Basically, it rules. You can also hear clips of the new album from the band's Still Sucks review with Jake Bacon (who I'm pretty sure is Wes Borland) on Instagram below.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO