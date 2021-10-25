Pokemon Unite: Venusaur Best Solar Beam Build And Held Items

Pokemon Unite has released a new update that should shake up the priorities of individual matches. Earlier today, Pokemon Unite released a new balance patch update alongside its new Halloween event. The balance patch tweaks the abilities of several Pokemon and also modifies the bonuses given out to players when they defeat Drednaw, Rotom, and Zapdos in Remoat Stadium. Drednaw and Zapdos both saw their bonuses decreased, while Rotom received a boost. Notably, Rotom's movement speed, HP, and attack have all increased and the amount of time a goal is broken once Rotom reaches it (meaning that players can instantly score goals there) has increased to 25 seconds from 20. Meanwhile, the amount of XP gained by a team for defeating Drednaw has decreased, as has the amount of Shield provided to all players when Drednaw has defeated. Defeating Zapdos also has a slightly lesser effect - each player on the team who knocked out Zapdos gets 15 points instead of 20.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO