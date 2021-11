A new job post from AWS has shown the e-commerce giant is looking to hire a “Principal Digital Assets Specialist” in New York for its global financial services team. As part of the job ad posted on October 30, Amazon stated that the chosen candidate will interface with senior management of the company’s enterprise AWS clientele to “transform the way they transact digital assets.” This will include crypto, stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

JOBS ・ 13 HOURS AGO