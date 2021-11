GEORGETOWN — Frankfort’s volleyball team had a milestone season, which came to an end Tuesday in the semifinals of the 41st District tournament at Great Crossing. The Lady Panthers (15-16) reached the semifinals by defeating The Frankfort Christian Academy 3-1 Monday in the tournament’s opening match. It was the first district tournament victory for FHS in the program’s history.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO