Public Health

Dutch government looking at reintroducing COVID-19 measures

Times Daily
 7 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is seeking advice from a panel...

www.timesdaily.com

Reuters

Canada government, provinces agree COVID-19 vaccine travel passport - officials

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s federal government and the 10 provinces have agreed on a standard COVID-19 electronic vaccination passport allowing domestic and foreign travel, government officials told reporters on Thursday. The deal prevents possible confusion that could be caused if each of the provinces - which have primary responsibility for...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

US risks more tensions with France over new travel rules that disqualify people who've recovered from COVID and then gotten only one shot of vaccine, including Macron

The United States is risking more tensions with France over how the country plans to define who's vaccinated when the U.S. opens back up to European travelers next month. Bloomberg reported Tuesday that when the U.S. opens its borders to vaccinated travelers on November 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allow in people who've had 'any combination of two doses' of the COVID-19 vaccines.
TRAVEL
WTOP

Belgium poised to boost COVID-19 measures to counter surge

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is poised to reinforce pandemic measures in an attempt to stunt a sharp increase of coronavirus cases, with officials indicating Monday that they are looked at increased mandatory use of face masks and virus passports. The national government and regional authorities brought forward their COVID-19 coordination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Curfews and mask mandate reintroduced in Romania amid COVID-19 surge

Romania is currently in the midst of the worst ever health crisis since the global COVID-19 pandemic began. Night curfews and mandatory masks are reintroduced in Romania as COVID-19 cases spike. From 10pm till 5am all people’s movement will be prohibited throughout the country. Access to all public buildings and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

UK government orders 730,000 doses of COVID-19 antivirals for this winter

Health secretary Sajid Javid has announced what he called “landmark deals” to secure hundreds of thousands of doses of two antiviral treatments, which have not yet been approved by the medicines regulator. At a press conference at Downing Street on 20 October 2021, Javid said that he was aiming to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Could computer games encourage people to adhere to COVID-19 measures?

Computer games could become a useful tool in educating more young adults about the risks of Covid-19 and following preventative public health measures such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing. A team of computer science Masters students led by Dr Abe Karnik from Lancaster University developed a prototype...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Covid Plan B: Prepare to bring in measures now, Sage advisers warn government

Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures amid rising infections and hospitalisation rates, as local councils and authorities urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”.The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, in a meeting last week, the reintroduction of mask-wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” further down the road.In minutes published on Friday, Sage said that advice to work from home is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Bahamas Government Worried at COVID-19 Cluster Cases on Family Islands

The Bahamas government has expressed concern at “some clusters” of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Family Islands even as former prime minister Dr Hubert Minnis says an increase in COVID-19 deaths and cases had nothing to do with the general election last month. The Ministry of Health recorded 133 cases on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

German minister calls for vaccine centers to be reactivated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's outgoing health minister is calling on state governments to reactivate some specialized COVID-19 vaccination centers that were closed in the late summer to help administer booster shots as new coronavirus infections increase rapidly. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

Russian region extends off-work order as COVID-19 cases soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia's Novgorod region on Monday ordered most residents to stay off work for one more week starting Nov. 8 as coronavirus infections and deaths remained at all-time highs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Indonesia first to green light Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Biotechnology company Novavax said Monday that Indonesia has given the world's first emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different technology than current shots. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

Famed Swiss eatery's closure highlights COVID rule tensions

GENEVA (AP) — A move by Swiss police in a resort town to shutter a restaurant because its owners flouted a government requirement to check patrons’ COVID-19 passes has again brought to the forefront tensions with some people who view such measures as infringing on civil rights. Support local journalism...
GENEVA, AL
Times Daily

Germany: over 5,000 migrant arrivals from Belarus in October

BERLIN (AP) — German police said on Monday that they registered more than 5,000 unauthorized border crossings last month by people who had arrived from Belarus, marking a significant uptick in the number of arrivals through a new and politically sensitive migration route. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

British woman refused entry to Spain due to Brexit passport stamp rule

A British tourist was denied entry to Spain when she could not show a particular passport stamp that is now required post-Brexit.The woman, known only as Linda, told expat publication The Local that she had been travelling to visit her son, who lives in Spain, from Gibraltar when she was refused entry by border control.The issue was that she had taken a recent trip to Spain this summer - and Spanish officials had not given her an “exit stamp” when she left the country.“I was denied entry to Spain on 26 September due to my passport not being...
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Political Head-To-Head: Should the U.S, Government Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines?

Federally mandating the COVID-19 vaccine can ensure that individuals are protecting themselves along with the health of those around them. Over 700,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, more than the amount of Americans that died during WWII, WWI and the American Civil War combined. Many individuals believe that the vaccine was produced at a rapid rate without undergoing human trials. However, this is not true as the vaccine has been through clinical tests, backed by research while undergoing a peer review process, not to mention it has been FDA approved. In the areas where there is a high vaccination rate, COVID deaths have decreased but the opposite is seen in areas with low vaccination rates. Yet almost half the United States population has not been vaccinated. Why?
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pressure mounts as Dutch govt coalition talks drag on

Pressure is mounting on Dutch political leaders to put together a coalition government, which after 226 days on Friday became the longest formation talks on record in the Netherlands. Experts say even the position of long-time Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was by no means certain, even if he is still the most likely candidate to lead the country again after 11 years in power. But seven months after Dutch voters went to the polls it was very much back to square one, with a future coalition government most likely resembling the one that stepped down in January over a childcare scandal. Rutte's third cabinet resigned in mid-January after news that thousands of Dutch parents were wrongly accused by Dutch authorities of fraudulently claiming child allowance.
EUROPE
Reuters

Ukraine capital tightens lockdown measures as new COVID-19 cases jump

KYIV, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv will have to present vaccine certificates to use restaurants, gyms and public transport from Monday, the city authorities announced on Thursday after the country reported new record high daily COVID-19 cases. The health ministry said Ukraine registered a record...
PUBLIC HEALTH

