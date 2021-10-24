CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Deadly weekend on the road for Kansas drivers

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCufX_0cbsgtAT00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least seven people have died in separate car crashes in Kansas since Friday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department, fourteen separate crashes from Friday through Sunday have contributed to at least seven deaths and 23 suspected injuries.

Friday

Friday morning around 11:10 a.m., a crash in Republic County, which is in northern Kansas, left one Wichita man dead after his vehicle ran into the back of a semi-truck that had slowed to make a left turn.

Later that afternoon, a crash between a semi and a motorcycle left one person dead north of Junction City, according to the Geary County Sherriff’s Office. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Kansas Highway 57 in Milford, Kansas.

Wichita man dead in crash in Republic County

Saturday

A teenager died early Saturday morning in a crash outside of Bird City. Around 1:45 a.m., troopers say John Serrano, 17, of Bird City, was beginning to pass a semi on U.S. Highway 36 when the road started to curve. Serrano continued straight and collided with a concrete barrier. He died of his injuries.

On Saturday afternoon around 2:15, a crash involving two semis shut down traffic on part of the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Wichita. Darwin Dammann, 60, of Iowa was ejected from his vehicle and was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

KHP identifies driver who died in crash on Kansas Turnpike in southeast Wichita

Later Saturday, a three-car crash in Ellsworth County left a 41-year-old Salina man dead. Troopers say Lance Martin’s car veered across the centerline of Kansas Highway 156 and struck another vehicle. A third vehicle then hit one of the vehicles. Martin died at the scene. The other two drivers did not have serious injuries.

Sunday

On Sunday morning, the state saw three different fatality crashes in a two-hour period.

A teenager died in a crash in Coffey County just after 2 a.m. Griffin Lamb, 18, of Lenexa, was a passenger in an SUV headed south on U.S. Highway 75. Roughly three miles south of Burlington, troopers say a northbound pickup crossed the centerline and hit the SUV.

Lamb died at the scene. The SUV driver, Brandon Darbyshire, 19, of Eureka, and the other passenger, Thomas Greig, 20, of Prairie Village, suffered serious injuries.

The KHP said Gary Miser, 52, of Emporia, was driving the pickup and also suffered serious injuries.

About 3 a.m., a 19-year-old from Selma, California, died when the car he was in crashed in Ellis County. Troopers say the car was heading west on 8th Street at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the U.S. Highway 183 stop sign. The car went over an embankment, went airborne and flipped end-over-end before landing on its roof.

Jacob Rivera died in the crash. Troopers say the driver, Dalton Hall, 20, of Illinois, and two other passengers from California, Chelsey Mendoza, 20, and Victoria Borrego, 21, all have serious injuries.

At 4:15 a.m., near Hoxie in Sheridan County, Vernon Rietcheck, 79, was heading west on U.S. Highway 24 when troopers say he attempted to make a left turn onto Kansas Highway 188. The KHP said he missed the roadway and crashed with a concrete culvert. He died at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman who was last believed to be near Kinkaid, Kansas. The whereabouts of Patricia Knafla, 70, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. Last contact […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man dies, baby injured in crash in western Kansas

GREELEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Tribune family is mourning after a crash in Greeley County Monday morning. The crash killed a man and seriously injured an infant. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a westbound car with four people was about eight miles east of Tribune when it crossed the centerline of Kansas Highway 96 […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Eureka, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, KS
City
Junction City, KS
State
Illinois State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Salina, KS
City
Hoxie, KS
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
KSN News

Eureka man, 2 others killed in Butler County crash

Story has been updated to clarify that three people were killed in a crash BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released more information Monday about a crash that killed three people late Saturday. Butler County dispatchers tell KSN that two pickup trucks crashed just east of El Dorado around 11:45 p.m. […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Ksnw#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Khp
KSN News

Costly change coming to COVID-19 testing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County commissioners are now planning on sending a letter to the governor, lawmakers, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment after the KDHE announced it will no longer fully fund mass testing and lab sites. The Sedgwick County manager said he was not informed of this change until the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Company that dumped private records in Kansas is fined

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A national company that dumped records in public trash cans without shredding it or removing personal information has agreed to pay a nearly $500,000 fine. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt sued SearchTec in 2017, alleging it disposed of documents containing clients’ personal information in garbage bins around Topeka. The company, which […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSN News

College Hill residents speak out on Halloween Street safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The spookiest holiday has come and gone, but for the people who live on Halloween Street, the push for pedestrian safety is far from over. “We never cross right here. We always make sure we go down to the crosswalk down here, or the intersection of Douglas and Oliver because they’re […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Southwest Kansas reports up to 60% of population may have been undercounted in the 2020 U.S Census

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2020 U.S. Census may not have accurately portrayed the population of southwest Kansas. Officials believe that southwest Kansas had significant amounts of undercounting of its citizens. Ford, Finney, Grant, and Seward county may have had up to 60% of its population undercounted. An underrepresentation of a county’s actual population will […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy