CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What's the odd broken bone? The deliberately DANGEROUS German playgrounds designed to teach kids how to handle risk that put our safety-first playpens to shame

By David Averre For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

New German playgrounds are built to be dangerous, forcing children to negotiate perilous obstacles while risking injury if they fall according to a professor of motor development.

Professor Rolf Schwarz of Karlsruhe University of Education, argues that 'safe' playgrounds prevent kids from learning how to handle risk in the early stages of their development.

'If we want children to be prepared for risk, we need to allow them to come into contact with risk,' said the professor who works with councils and playground designers to develop challenging obstacles.

It comes as Rebecca Faulkner, an executive from New York based non-profit researcher play:groundNYC, said soft landing areas and spongy floors don't help kids to learn that their actions have consequences.

'What the spongy surface playgrounds don't do is teach kids that there is a consequence to falling, and they won't learn anything from it,' said Faulkner.

'The spongy surface really just teaches them that the ground is soft, which, of course, it's not.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeuRi_0cbsf0BK00
This climbing tower, built in 2018 in Ludwig Lesser Park in Berlin, is an example of a growing trend of new playgrounds designed to force kids to conquer difficult obstacles while managing risk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziOlM_0cbsf0BK00
The Ludwig Lesser Park still has some play areas that are less dangerous intended for small children, but more play parks in Germany are being built with danger in mind

The news comes after a group of accident insurance companies last year called on German town planners, councils and playground to develop structures that help children to cultivate 'risk competence', as many of Germany's kids were spending so much time inside amid the pandemic.

Insurance companies in the UK have taken a different approach by refusing to insure playgrounds deemed too 'high-risk' to avoid the cost of paying out on accidents.

Insurer Zurich Municipal in 2019 withdrew its cover from several of Britain's adventure play parks, blaming the move on an increase in the number and cost of claims arising from play-related accidents.

It led to fears that councils and local authorities responsible for paying the insurance premiums on playgrounds would simply water down the challenges posed by the structures in an effort to keep insurance costs low.

Play:ground NYC's research suggests that children are better than we think at assessing risk, while Faulkner claimed that over sanitising and scrutinising kids could in fact cause more accidents.

'One of the things that we have noticed is that kids are really good at risk assessing their own behaviour,' she said.

'The reason that they have accidents sometimes is because there's a lot of adults around who are very cautious and nervous and keep telling them to be careful and watch out.'

Meanwhile, a research team based in Houston, Texas, conducted a study over a five year period to determine which kind of play park was most likely to be the location of serious injuries to kids.

Their results, published in 2018, found that while the occurrence of injuries was quite rare, a 'statistically significant majority of them' took part in a playground where the equipment was fixed and seen as 'safer' vs an adventure playground with more dangerous and wobbly equipment.

Furthermore, a study by non-profit Studioludo that compared parks in England and the US found adventure parks were both more popular among kids (55 percent more so) and also encouraged higher activity rates among visiting children of 16–18 percent when compared with fixed-equipment playgrounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pz0b_0cbsf0BK00
Insurance companies in the UK have taken a different approach by refusing to insure playgrounds deemed too 'high-risk' to avoid the cost of paying out on accidents, while researchers have said British kids are generally not allowed to play independently until age 11 (pictured: Gunnersbury Park, London)

David Köhler, whose company has built playgrounds and rope-based spiderweb structures in Germany since the 1970s, told the Guardian he has pushed for more challenging structures to be built for years.

'Children may feel insecure when they first climb in our nets, but this is actually what makes the structures even safer,' he said.

'When you are feeling insecure, you are also extra careful. Our designs have significantly increased in height in recent years.'

Meanwhile, the British Children's Play Survey revealed earlier this year that British society is becoming more protective of children, at a detriment to their ability to manage risk and their overall mental and physical health.

According to the research, primary-age children in Britain are generally not permitted to play outside unsupervised until age 11, while their parents' generation was able to do so at age nine.

'We are seeing children getting towards the end of their primary school years without having had enough opportunities to develop their ability to assess and manage risk independently.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVITE_0cbsf0BK00
The British Children's Play Survey revealed earlier this year that British society is becoming more protective of children, at a detriment to their ability to manage risk and their overall mental and physical health (pictured: safe play equipment in Wiltshire, UK)

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Safe Kids suggests how to minimize risk this Halloween

The coordinator of Safe Kids Minot says the top two injuries doctors at Trinity Health see for kids under 19 are falls and motor vehicle crashes. Safe Kids Minot is a program led by Trinity Health that deals with unintentional and preventable injuries. With Halloween coming up next weekend, the Safe Kids Coordinator shared a […]
MINOT, ND
Daily Mail

Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
KIDS
The Independent

What is the ‘rest of the world’ (ROW) list and which countries are on it?

Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed significantly on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” (ROW) list, an amalgamation of the previous green and amber lists. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates were to remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.While double-jabbed travellers journeying back...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Judge BANS New York from firing doctors and nurses who refuse COVID vaccine mandates for religious reasons after group sued saying they didn't want to take shot because it uses 'cell lines' from abortions

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that will allow New York health care workers to apply for religious exemptions to the state COVID-19 vaccine mandate. US District Judge David Hurd made the ruling on Tuesday after 17 Catholic and Baptist health care workers sued the state last month, saying they objected to being forced to take a vaccine that used 'fetal cell lines' from 'procured abortions'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#Insurance Rates#Bone#Insurance Premiums#New German#Insurer Zurich Municipal
Daily Mail

Duke of Rutland's daughter Lady Eliza Manners, 24, who lives in a £700,000 Notting Hill apartment has £100 speeding fine halved after the socialite pleaded 'financial hardship'

The Duke of Rutland's socialite daughter has been fined £50 for speeding in her Audi after pleading 'financial hardship' with the court and admitting it would cause 'cash flow issues'. Lady Eliza Manners, 24, whose family seat is The Crown's Belvoir Castle, was driving at 47mph in a 40mph zone...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Futurity

Too much screen time may put kids born early at risk

Children born very prematurely are at risk for cognitive and behavioral problems linked to excess screen time, a new study shows. Research has linked excessive screen time to cognitive and behavioral problems in the general population of children, leading the American Academy of Pediatrics to recommend that parents limit their children’s daily screen exposure to no more than two hours per day.
KIDS
The Independent

British woman refused entry to Spain due to Brexit passport stamp rule

A British tourist was denied entry to Spain when she could not show a particular passport stamp that is now required post-Brexit.The woman, known only as Linda, told expat publication The Local that she had been travelling to visit her son, who lives in Spain, from Gibraltar when she was refused entry by border control.The issue was that she had taken a recent trip to Spain this summer - and Spanish officials had not given her an “exit stamp” when she left the country.“I was denied entry to Spain on 26 September due to my passport not being...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The Independent

Asylum-seekers staying in hotel pending age assessment was ‘unlawful’, says judge

A London council acted unlawfully when a child seeking asylum remained in a hotel pending assessments of their age, a High Court judge has concluded.Mr Justice Poole ruled in favour of the child and two others seeking asylum, who were initially placed in a Brent hotel in the summer of 2020 by the Home Office.A child would usually be placed into foster care or supported, independent living arrangements immediately.The three people approached Brent council saying they were children, and remained in the hotel until their age was assessed.Judge Poole said that the council acted “unlawfully” and “unreasonably” when deciding not...
LIFESTYLE
henryford.com

Pumpkin Carving 101: Putting Your Safety First

If you haven’t carved your pumpkins yet, beware: pumpkin-carving injuries are the most common Halloween-related injuries, says the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. They reported that, between October 2018 and November 2018, 44% of Halloween-related injuries were caused by pumpkin carving. “The most common injuries from pumpkin carving are likely...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

The rescue dogs from Northern Ireland on patrol with Met Police

Two former shelter pups are fresh on the beat with the Metropolitan Police after their mother was rescued from a breeder in Northern Ireland. Dutch herder puppies Riley and Ronnie were taken to London from Assisi Animal Sanctuary in County Down, where they were born. Their mother had been kept...
ANIMALS
Boston

It’s a ‘bones day!’ Here’s what that means.

How a TikTok, an Emerson alum, and an old pug are predicting everyone's day. Today is a Wednesday, a warm fall day, and yes — a bones day. If you’ve spent even a few minutes on Twitter, TikTok, or any social media platform recently, you’ve probably seen a post or two referencing whether today is a “bones day” or a “no bones day.”
PETS
Daily Mail

Not just a pretty voice! Nature writer reveals the significance of songbirds as the number of skylarks falls

It is the bird that refused to budge, and which carried on singing its heart out in the middle of some of the bloodiest fighting the world has ever seen. In July 1916, on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, skylarks could be heard singing during pauses in the shelling. Sergeant H. H. Munro, better known as Saki, the author of bitingly witty short stories, wrote of his surprise at finding skylarks nesting among the trenches.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Two family size pizzas, 12 chicken wings and a pint of beer: Chris Hemsworth reveals his shock monster junk food meal as he lands in LA... and his clean-living wife Elsa Pataky would NOT approve

He has just touched down in LA ahead of filming for his upcoming new movie Extraction 2. And Chris Hemsworth headed straight to a sports bar to indulge in a monster American-sized meal on Thursday night. The Thor star, 38, appeared to be hungry following his flight, as he ordered...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy