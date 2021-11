Chris and Dave take an overarching look at the major topics coming out the Packers poking the Bears with a reminder that Virginia McCaskey is not really their owner. The usual nonsense is here, including a Deluxe Pop Culture segment to cap the show. Chris and Dave discuss the Packers defeating Football Team at Lambeau. What Football Team you ask? The Football Team. More importantly, how will the Packers fare with a short week, having to travel, a mountain of injuries, and Covid protocols, against an arguably better football team? What football team, you ask? The Arizona Cardinals football team. Find out in this week’s Packers Therapy.

