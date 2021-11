I think everyone can agree with me that all extremes are bad: too much sugar, too much salt, eating too much, not eating enough, drinking too much water, or not drinking enough water. This concept, however, does not apply solely to the nutritional aspects of our lives. Just like we need to balance our diets, we need to balance our academic and social lives. The same goes for our ideologies. When we become too hard-headed, we are unable to listen to other ideas or even be open to putting ourselves in different perspectives.

