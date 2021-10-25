CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Russia does ‘absolutely nothing’ to regulate crypto, RACIB head says

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

The recent law “On Digital Financial Assets” has not gone far enough in the eyes of Russian crypto industry advocates. Despite Russia adopting its first cryptocurrency law in January 2021, the country’s cryptocurrency market is still largely unregulated and is associated with a lot of uncertainty, according to a local industry...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Anti-corruption checks to apply to crypto exchanges in Russia

Vladimir Putin’s administration has brought in a draft policy for crypto exchanges under its anti-corruption guidelines. The Russian government’s website stated that federal security officials can send inquiries to crypto exchanges and “operators of information systems in which digital financial assets are issued”. New audits introduced. The draft legislation allows...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases for 8th Time Since China’s Crypto Ban

It’s getting even harder to mine Bitcoin as the network’s difficulty has once again increased on Sunday, this time by as much as 7.85% since the last adjustment. According to data from BTC.com, this is the eighth consecutive increase since July, and the second biggest since late August, with the difficulty surpassing 21.66 trillion.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Nearly $38,000,000,0000 in Bitcoin Have Left Crypto Exchanges Since February 2020: Digital Asset Insights Firm Glassnode

Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode reveals that Bitcoin’s supply on crypto exchanges is in a sustained downtrend since early 2020 as users withdraw BTC at a staggering rate. Glassnode tells its 368,300 Twitter followers that 617,000 BTC, currently worth $37.97 billion, have moved out of crypto exchanges in a span of...
MARKETS
The Independent

Putin: Russia must build up defenses in view of NATO moves

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country's air defenses amid NATO's military activities near Russia's borders.Speaking during a meeting with military officials and arms makers in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin specificially noted the deployment of NATO's U.S.-led missile defense components in Eastern Europe and increasingly frequent missions by NATO ships near Russian waters in the Baltic and Black Seas “Even now, a U.S. warship has entered the Black Sea, and we can see it in binoculars or crosshairs of our defense systems,” he said in a reference to the USS...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
CoinTelegraph

Aussie crypto companies keen to embrace regulations says senator

Australian Senator for New South Wales Andrew Bragg has asserted that robust regulations would “bring credibility and validity” to the country’s emerging digital asset sector. Speaking to local publication Finder on November 2, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre, commented that the...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Real Vision’s Raoul Pal Predicts When Regulators Will Reach a ‘Grand Compromise’ on Crypto

Macro guru Raoul Pal says that regulators are starting to see the value of crypto which could lead them to make a grand compromise on the industry. In a new interview on decentralized finance-focused (DeFi) channel The Defiant, the Real Vision CEO says regulators are struggling to apply traditional securities laws to the complex and nascent crypto space.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Racib#Russian#Artificial Intelligence#Rbc#Debevoise Plimpton
WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Peter Thiel: Cryptocurrency Prices Prove Inflation Worries

Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel said that the price of bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies shows that inflation concerns are real. The billionaire investor says that inflation is in a crisis moment and criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve. Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal and Palantir Technologies,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Russia complained Saturday about lack of international recognition for its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a G20 summit, where leaders agreed to step up global inoculation efforts. "Despite the decisions of the G20, not all countries in need can have access to anti-Covid vaccines," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in video message comments to counterparts that were retransmitted on Russian state television. "This happens mainly because of dishonest competition, protectionism and because some states, especially those of the G20, are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates," Putin added. In an apparent reference to the failure of Russia's Sputnik V to win foreign regulatory approval, Putin urged G20 health ministers to discuss the mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates "as soon as possible".
PHARMACEUTICALS
cryptonews.com

Why Crypto Needs To Be Regulated

Viktor Prokopenya is a London-based fintech investor and the Founder of VP Capital, an investment vehicle focused on the technology sector. Could we live in a world without rules? In theory, yes - we can live with an absence of government, and indeed our early ancestors did so. At its extreme, this is called anarchy - a state of disorder and lawlessness.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
FXStreet.com

Russian crypto market worth $500B despite bad regulation, says exec

Many crypto exchanges with Russian roots have fled the country or operate illegally, Blockchain Life's founder said. The Russian cryptocurrency market has grown to hundreds of billions of dollars despite the absence of sufficient cryptocurrency regulation, according to a major industry executive. Sergei Khitrov, founder of the Russian cryptocurrency event...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Australian securities regulator issues guidelines for crypto ETPs

The Australia Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has issued its response to public consultation on cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) alongside fresh industry guidance. On Friday, the regulator released a set of regulatory requirements for funds looking to offer crypto ETPs, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and structured products, following the months...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Indian government is reportedly considering regulating crypto as a commodity

The Indian government may be looking into establishing a legal framework for crypto-based digital currencies as "assets" as early as February. According to a Tuesday report from Indian news outlet Business Today, officials with the country's Finance Ministry said the potential legal framework would treat cryptocurrencies closer to commodities than currencies. If this legislation comes to fruition, it would represent a different approach than an outright ban on digital assets in the country, which some Indian lawmakers have reportedly been considering.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Paris-Based Regulators Tout Stricter Crypto Regulations

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Paris-based intergovernmental group that oversees government policy on illegal finance, is calling for more stringent cryptocurrency regulations to help thwart money laundering and other criminal activity, according to a Thursday (Oct. 28) report from the Wall Street Journal. The international body asked its...
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Indian Crypto Regulation Is Planned for February: Report

The Indian government is reportedly planning to introduce cryptocurrency regulation by the time of the next general Budget, which is in February next year. Instead of banning cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, the government is likely to regulate crypto assets as commodities, according to reports. Indian Crypto Law Could Comes as Early...
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Nobel economist, Joseph Stiglitz says regulators should shutdown crypto now

Joseph Stiglitz, US public policy analyst and Nobel prize-winning economist, says cryptocurrencies should be shut down around the world, just like the Chinese government recently did, banning all related mining and trading activities. During an international finance conference hosted by the South Korean Seoul Seoul city government, the economist Joseph...
MARKETS
The Independent

US regulators are developing guidelines for banks to hold crypto assets, report says

US regulators are reportedly exploring ways to develop better guidelines for banks and their clients to hold crypto assets, a top bank regulator has said.Jelena McWilliams, chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), said on Tuesday that US bank regulators are working on precise guidelines for banks interested in engaging with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.“I think that we need to allow banks in this space, while appropriately managing and mitigating risk. If we don’t bring this activity inside the banks, it is going to develop outside of the banks...The federal regulators won’t be able to regulate it,” Ms McWilliams...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy