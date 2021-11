Analysts say ETH’s breakout to a new all-time high is just the beginning and one 2017-era fractal pattern targets a $14,000 Ethereum price in the near future. Crypto markets have hit the ground running right from the start of November and as of Nov. 2, a near uncountable number of tokens have rallied to swing highs as Ether (ETH) broke above the $4,500 level and Bitcoin (BTC) recaptured the $64,000 level. Polkadot (DOT) also hit another all-time high as investors accumulated tokens leading into the upcoming parachain auctions.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO