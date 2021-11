Ethereum bulls seem primed to take another go at a new all-time high, but will it be more impressive this time?. The bulls are attempting another break above the all-time high after the shakeout from 27th October which saw the market take a downturn. After the short-lived correction last week, ETH recovered quickly and has maintained a price above the $3,969 support level. This is a show of strength from the bulls and the bears need to return in force if they stand any chance of reversing this momentum.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO