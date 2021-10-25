CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What Will Your Retirement Be?

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe humans spend a lot of time and effort planning ahead for different stages of our lives. A good amount of that effort involves planning for the finances that will be involved, such as purchasing a car or home, starting a family, education for ourselves or our children, or retirement. All...

fortscott.biz

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Build Your ‘Cash’ Account Before Retiring

If you’re going to retire in the next few years, you’ll want to start thinking about making some changes to your investment portfolio. And one area you may want to look at is whatever type of cash account you might have – because, when you’re retired, the amount of cash you have readily available may be even more important than when you were working.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Tampa Bay News Wire

Annuities in Florida Could an Annuity Save Your Retirement?

THE IMPENDING RETIREMENT OF waves of baby boomers is fueling increased interest in annuities as one potential solution to providing a guaranteed income for life. These retirees are concerned that their savings may not be enough to meet their income needs throughout retirement, given increased longevity and healthcare expenses, along with inflation.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's What Your Monthly Budget Will Look Like If You Retire With $750,000

There are an endless number of strategies that you can use to plan your retirement. Cashing out a set percentage of your investments every year once you retire can be an easy way to maintain your net worth while bankrolling your lifestyle. You should aim to spend up to 4%...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Senior Housing
Kiplinger

How to Balance Saving for Retirement and Your Kids’ Education

Let’s face it: Setting aside adequate funding for the future is a long, hard slog. Particularly for younger families who are early- to mid-career and have a lot of competing financial items to cover. Between raising young kids, paying mortgage or rent, and the countless other items that come with daily living, it can be stressful and difficult to see how everything is ever going to come together. Let alone saving for future goals – such as a home, kids’ education funds and the big one: retirement.
EDUCATION
Fatherly

Your Retirement is in Danger. This New Bill Might Save It

Lawmakers in Congress are reintroducing a bill to shore up the future of Social Security benefits, CNBC reports. If passed, the measure would bolster one of the country’s most important anti-poverty measures. The bill, known as “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust,” is designed to add a few more years’...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
WTVC

Hughes Retirement Group: It's your choice how your money is managed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Granger Hughes from Hughes Retirement Group talks about it’s your choice how your money is managed, when it comes to retirement and financial planning. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. 423-460-8857. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Star-Tribune

What Will Your Retirement Income Look Like if You Only Have Social Security?

Many seniors today look to Social Security as an important source of retirement income. But for some seniors, it's their only source. If you're wondering whether it's feasible to live on Social Security alone, you'll need to get an estimate of your monthly benefit and see what that number looks like. You can access that information on your annual earnings statement, which is available by creating an account at SSA.gov.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BHG

How to Include Real Estate in Your Retirement Portfolio

Stock market making you nervous? Depressed by bond prices that, after inflation, offer negative returns? Do Bitcoin and all the other cryptocurrencies seem like financial roller coasters that may or may not be missing a stretch of tracks somewhere in the foggy distance?. You might need a change of pace,...
REAL ESTATE
vcpost.com

3 Effective Ways To Get Started Investing For Your Retirement

A shocking amount of Americans are unprepared financially for retirement. According to published data by LearnBonds, almost 50 percent of Americans had $100,000 or less in retirement savings in 2020. Furthermore, two-thirds of those aged 40 and older said they had less than $100,000 saved for their retirement years. When asked about their reasons behind the lag, many of them admitted to not knowing how much to save, when to start saving and how to make those savings grow. Investing for your retirement is not an overnight process but instead, should be a carefully planned journey. While investment does come with its risks, the good news is that there are ample choices out there if you are thinking of investing for your retirement. A great place to start: by doing your research into investments, tapping into traditional retirement investment options, and exploring tax-efficient ways to invest for your retirement healthcare.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Livingston Parish News

FINANCE | What does retirement security mean to you?

October is National Retirement Security Month. But what does retirement security mean to you? And how can you work toward achieving it?. Build your resources. While you’re working, save in tax-advantaged accounts such as your IRA and 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored retirement plan. In your 401(k), contribute at least enough to earn your employer’s match, if one is offered, and increase your contributions whenever your salary goes up. Remember, especially early in your career, time is often your biggest asset. Be sure to save early, since the longer you wait, the more you’ll need to save to help reach your goals.
PERSONAL FINANCE
benefitspro.com

Why is your retirement age client still working?

You can make a difference in people’s lives. These success stories, repeated anonymously can be a great catalyst for getting referrals. Once I share this story, you might think about which current clients fit into the same situation. I had a longtime client. I really liked her and the feeling...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
madison

3 Ways Your Budget Might Change in Retirement

Retirement planning would be a lot easier if we could count on our annual expenses to remain the same. But that's not how it works. Our lifestyle changes a lot as we transition into retirement and it continues to change as we age and life slows down. Anticipating these shifts is key to successfully budgeting.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WDIO-TV

How to plan ahead to reach your retirement goals

The pandemic has created a number of financial obstacles for Americans to overcome. Local financial professional Barry Bigelow from Great Waters Financial joined Tara Terregino on Good Morning Northland to talk about tips to help you reach your retirement goals. Bigelow says whether you’re saving for a home, car, college,...
INCOME TAX
bkreader.com

Losing Your Home in Retirement Doesn’t Have to Happen

Retirement is a time when you should be kicking back and enjoying the easy life. But for too many people aged 62 and older, they simply didn’t save enough for retirement to keep up with the mortgage payments on their home. Now they have no choice but to dip into the principal in their savings account which could lead to a dangerous outcome should they go through all their money too fast.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy