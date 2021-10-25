What Will Your Retirement Be?

A shocking amount of Americans are unprepared financially for retirement. According to published data by LearnBonds, almost 50 percent of Americans had $100,000 or less in retirement savings in 2020. Furthermore, two-thirds of those aged 40 and older said they had less than $100,000 saved for their retirement years. When asked about their reasons behind the lag, many of them admitted to not knowing how much to save, when to start saving and how to make those savings grow. Investing for your retirement is not an overnight process but instead, should be a carefully planned journey. While investment does come with its risks, the good news is that there are ample choices out there if you are thinking of investing for your retirement. A great place to start: by doing your research into investments, tapping into traditional retirement investment options, and exploring tax-efficient ways to invest for your retirement healthcare.

