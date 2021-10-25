Supply chain woes throw sand in the gears of German economy

Harley-Davidson beat Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines. Higher-priced motorcycles drove the bike maker's gains. Supply chain disruptions could upset plans for similar gains in the future. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) got a warm welcome from the market after reporting third-quarter financial results that roared past analyst expectations, but...
U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
With a supply line crisis looming, state officials are openly wooing shippers to send goods from the East into Florida ports. With Port Manatee still the closest U.S. deepwater port to the Panama Canal, could that mean a boon to local logistics?. Port Manatee Executive Director Carlos Buqueras said that’s...
In a gleaming new building in the northern Swedish town of Lulea, steelmaker SSAB is using a new manufacturing method that could revolutionise the highly-polluting industry by eliminating nearly all its CO2 emissions. "We can reduce the CO2 emissions from steelmaking by 90 percent," she adds.
China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction...
GRANVILLE, France (AP) — French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after President Emmanuel Macron extended a Tuesday deadline by two days amid a post-Brexit fishing spat with Britain. Macron said that the U.K. now has until Thursday to license more French vessels to fish in...
China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
Global chip shortages led to limited inventories for smartphone manufacturers during Q3, resulting in a 6 per cent year-on-year decline in shipments, Canalys revealed. The company placed shipments at 325.5 million units compared with 348 million units in Q3 2020, with analysts noting supply constraints are now extending to the high end of the market, as evidenced by shortages of Samsung Galaxy Note devices.
OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy most likely underperformed expectations in the third quarter amid ongoing supply chain woes and a brutal drought, official data suggested on Friday, prompting analysts to forecast the Bank of Canada could move slower on rate hikes. The economy expanded by 0.4% in...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lockheed Martin Corp dramatically lowered its sales expectations for this year and next on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic severely hobbled the top U.S. defense contractor’s supply chain, sending its shares down 12%. The pandemic has crippled many companies’ ability to send and receive the parts and supplies...
Ask any CIO to cite the most significant impacts of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on their IT estate, and invariably listed within their Top 3 issues will be the continued delay in hardware shipments due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. Although chip production has increased slightly in the last few months or so, analysts across the board are predicting that chip shortages will continue to be pervasive across the next few years, with demand still far outstripping supply. Hardware refreshes were delayed due to economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic, further stressing data center management.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp lowered its 2021 revenue expectations by 2.5% to $67 billion on Tuesday and said next year’s revenue could fall to $66 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic hobbles the company’s supply chain. The news sent Lockheed’s shares down 7.7% in premarket trading. The...
(Reuters) – 3M Co cut its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, as the diversified manufacturer battles rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and higher commodity prices. While demand for goods has rebounded with massive stimulus and the reopening of economies, a labor shortage and soaring raw material prices have left U.S....
(Reuters) -Texas Instruments Inc forecast tepid quarterly revenue and missed market expectations for the third quarter on Tuesday, as the chipmaker struggles with supply chain constraints in the semiconductor industry, sending its shares down 3.8%. The company, which makes analog and embedded processing chips used in everything from smart phones...
Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux on Wednesday reported a drop in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, warning that persistent supply chain woes would get worse by the end of the year. The company, like many other manufacturers, has seen production hobbled by supply chain problems, including a global shortage of semiconductors...
