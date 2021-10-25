Supply chain woes throw sand in the gears of German economy

Ask any CIO to cite the most significant impacts of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on their IT estate, and invariably listed within their Top 3 issues will be the continued delay in hardware shipments due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. Although chip production has increased slightly in the last few months or so, analysts across the board are predicting that chip shortages will continue to be pervasive across the next few years, with demand still far outstripping supply. Hardware refreshes were delayed due to economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic, further stressing data center management.

