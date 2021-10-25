Tokyo concerned over China-Russia naval drills near Japan

The long-awaited naval version of the FC-31 aims to provide China’s expanding carrier fleet with a stealthy multi-role fighter. Photos beginning to appear on social media apparently show, beyond little doubt, the carrier version of China’s Shenyang FC-31 stealth fighter, which is expected to play a vital role in the continued and impressive development of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) carrier force. While we have previously seen an apparent mockup of the jet — the first stealthy carrier-capable fighter to be developed outside the United States — the new images show a prototype flying for what may well be the first time.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO